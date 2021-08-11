Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Ronnie Bell Names Michigan's Three Fastest Wide Receivers

Michigan has some speed in the wide receiver room — this is how Ronnie Bell sees it.
Author:
Publish date:

There's no doubt that Michigan has some speed in the wide receiver room. Sophomore Roman Wilson was billed as a speedster coming out of high school as was fellow sophomore AJ Henning. Junior Mike Sainristil is extremely quick in and out of his breaks and has a ton of burst and junior Cornelius Johnson is a long strider but can really go. Obviously all of them can run, or else they wouldn't be playing receiver, but someone has to be the fastest. Senior Ronnie Bell listed his top three in the video above. The veteran pass catcher also explains what he really likes about quarterback Cade McNamara.

ronnie bell
Football

Ronnie Bell Names Michigan's Three Fastest Wide Receivers

chaundee brown
Basketball

Big News For Chaundee Brown Jr.

Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Football

Further Evidence Of Michigan's Renewed Focus On Ohio State

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan AD On Harbaugh: 'We Need To Win'

michigan banner
Football

Michigan Football's Biggest Breakout Candidates: Offense & Defense

YERE5VNGQRHNPPT2BTDK2BZIEI
Football

He's A Freak: Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Receives No. 2 Ranking On CFB List

G43AHMPMSNDWLEOW33LPTR3X54
Football

Five-Star Defensive Lineman Explains Why He Chose Michigan

charles woodson
Football

Charles Woodson Sings His Way Into Canton