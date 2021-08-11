Ronnie Bell Names Michigan's Three Fastest Wide Receivers

There's no doubt that Michigan has some speed in the wide receiver room. Sophomore Roman Wilson was billed as a speedster coming out of high school as was fellow sophomore AJ Henning. Junior Mike Sainristil is extremely quick in and out of his breaks and has a ton of burst and junior Cornelius Johnson is a long strider but can really go. Obviously all of them can run, or else they wouldn't be playing receiver, but someone has to be the fastest. Senior Ronnie Bell listed his top three in the video above. The veteran pass catcher also explains what he really likes about quarterback Cade McNamara.