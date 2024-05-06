Michigan Basketball and Dusty May, Football Roster, NIL, Sherrone Moore In Year One
Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May has done a phenomenal job since taking over in late-March. He has put together a phenomenal staff, retained a few players who could really help when it comes to depth, landed three high school prospects from the recruiting trail and, most importantly, nabbed six big-time transfer targets to just about round out his roster. With all of those pieces in place, the Wolverines should be competitive on the hardwood in year one under May.
On the football field, Sherrone Moore is up against it just a bit. Recruiting has been very slow for a national championship team and there does seem to be a pretty big question mark at quarterback. A few staffers have been in trouble and in turn replaced and now it's all about the players themselves getting better over the summer before everyone reconvenes in August for fall camp. Michigan should be pretty good in 2024, but the quarterback situation, turnover of the roster and schedule will all be tough to navigate for Moore in his first year as the head man.
