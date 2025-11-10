Sherrone Moore says he takes regular advice from this legendary football coach
Often times, coaching can be somewhat of a copy cat profession. While all coaches are looking for innovative ways of doing things to continue to learn and adapt, being able to take in information from other coaches and imply it into one's own coaching habits is also vastly important for growth.
Recently, a report indicated that Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore seeks advice and talks with legendary college football coach Nick Saban from time to time.
At his Monday press conference ahead of the Wolverines' game at Northwestern this coming Saturday, Moore confirmed that report to be accurate, saying he does chop it up with Saban quite frequently.
"So, I try to call him probably every two months, a month," said Moore. "When you call coach Saban sometimes, it’s like you don’t know if he really wants to talk to you. But he does. Like once he starts talking, it’s outstanding. And, I mean, why not take advice from somebody who you consider probably the GOAT of college football? I try to call some of the mentors, some of the people that I look up to throughout months, throughout weeks. I talked to Jim (Harbaugh) last week. Congrats to him on the win last night. I know he was happy about that. Just getting different advice, different things. We were talking about the travel, but also just talking about, in general, as a football program, things that he looked at, things that he tried to change or not change, and tried to adjust throughout the year. So I’d be a fool not to seek the advice of somebody like Nick Saban if I could."
Moore also shared a funny story about a conversation he had with Saban relating to when the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl in what was a thriller of a game.
"He really didn't want to talk to me after that," Moore said with a laugh, "but we connected that February when I first got the job, and we talked a little bit. I remember him talking about, 'I really didn't like your guy's game plan against us. You guys shifted in motion every play. It was annoying.' And I was like, thanks coach. Appreciate it.'"
Moore is absolutely right in his assessment about it being a good idea to take in advice from a coach who won seven national titles before retiring after the 2023-24 season. In 28 years as a head coach at the college level, Saban complied a 297-71-1 record and now works for ESPN as an analyst on College Gameday.
Moore is in his second full season as the Wolverines' head man and has led the program to a 16-7 record to this point, as he is clearly taking in valuable advice as he continues to learn himself.