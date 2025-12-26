Social media reactions to Michigan football hiring Kyle Whittingham

Friday was a historic day for Michigan football as the program has agreed to a five-year deal to bring longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham into Ann Arbor to be the 22nd coach of the Wolverines in their history.

Update: Kyle Whittingham has agreed to a five-year deal to become Michigan’s next head coach, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. The deal is expected to be announced later today. https://t.co/wFb7a8PRRU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2025

Many on social media have been discussing the Wolverines and giving their reaction to the Whittingham hiring throughout the day. Below are some reactions from fans, fan accounts, former players, analysts and others who follow and analyze college football.

Social media reactions

What a hire man lfg! pic.twitter.com/JguBtj8HPn — Barstool UofM (@BarstoolUofM) December 26, 2025

Kyle Whittingham assembling a football staff like pulling together the infinity stones 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oy1On5E3xG — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) December 26, 2025

Whittingham can bring alot of positives to Mich



Continue physical run game, UT is second in the nation in rushing



Disciplined team

Not going to leave for another job

CEO quality at HC



Most importantly I want him to bring that Samoan pipeline he had at Utah to Mich let’s go!! — Jorie Aulston (@JorieAulston) December 26, 2025

I really like this hire by Michigan. While I don’t know Kyle Whittingham, the words being used to describe him is exactly what @UMichFootball needs right now. Experienced, tough, culture builder, recruiter and most important he’s a winner. Excited for the future in Ann Arbor… — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 26, 2025

Discipline

Toughness

Physical

Love

Winning



Traits you want in your head coach…they also perfectly describe Kyle Whittingham



Excellent hire — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 26, 2025

The Whittingham age stuff is a silly discussion imo. He showed this past season he's still able to adapt. He hired a completely different OC to modernize the scheme. He's been recruiting at a higher level than ever before. His team just won 10 games again which he did in the… — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 26, 2025

Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham and just like that the kings of college football are back on top! What a spectacular hire! I can’t wait to get my hands on some big nasty Samoans! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iXX8ZH000k — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 26, 2025

What I love about the Wittingham hire:

- he’s a great coach. Period. That’s most important.

- the timing. It’s early enough where he can meet with the players, the recruits, their families, and keep the young talent together. This has always been extremely important

- the… — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) December 26, 2025

Kyle is a top 5 coach in CFB and has been for over a decade. Incredible hire by Michigan. Watch out. Wow!! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 26, 2025