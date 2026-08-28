Six Michigan Position Rooms, Six Breakout Players to Watch

Fall camp is reaching its end, and next week the Michigan Wolverines will shift their focus to the regular season opener against Western Michigan.

We’ll no longer be talking about what could be, but rather what is actually happening. For now, however, there are still some predictions to be made, and we have six breakout candidates from six different position groups for you.

Room: Pass Rusher

Breakout Player: Dominic Nichols

Most of the focus in the edge room was on Utah transfer John Henry Daley, and rightfully so. Daley is a very good player in his own right. The best pass rusher on the team? If you ask some of the Wolverines who have to block him, the answer is junior Dominic Nichols.

"Probably say Dom Nichols," offensive lineman Evan Link said. "Yeah, Dom's a tremendous pass rusher. A lot of moves; he can do anything he wants. He's really, really good and taking a lot of steps forward."

Michigan is looking for a stronger pass rush group this season, after being essentially a one man band a season ago. Nichols being a breakout player would help alleviate some concerns about getting to the quarterback when Daley is unable.

Room: Wide Receiver

Breakout Player: JJ Buchanan

Andrew Marsh was a breakout player a season ago, and one of Michigan’s top priorities to keep once Kyle Whittingham was hired.

There’s a chance he’s not Michigan’s most productive receiver this year because the name on the tips of the tongues of everyone associated with the program has been sophomore transfer JJ Buchanan.

Buchanan caught 26 passes for 427 yards for Utah a season ago, but should be in line for even more production this year at Michigan.

The Wolverines need help in their receiving corps, and Buchanan has developed a trust and rapport with Bryce Underwood, which should help him establish himself early in the season with more polish than he had as a true freshman.

"It was just his ability to make plays when the ball came his way. And so now, he was very, I don’t know if raw is the right word, but he showed up from high school,” offensive coordinator Jason Beck said. “And he kind of was the player he was. And he was able to do that. And so now, it’s just a matter of continuing to develop his skills, his abilities, work on his releases, work on his routes in and out of break. So really adding the skill to his game. But his mindset and just showing up and making plays, that’s who he is. And so he’ll plug in here and play and do that while he develops all those other things that will help him be a better player."

Room: Cornerback

Breakout Player: Shamari Earls

Michigan’s top three at cornerback appear to be in really good shape with Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, and Zeke Berry set to run the show in the secondary.

There is more to Michigan’s secondary than just those three, however, as Michigan’s secondary coach might point out.

Michigan defensive back Shamari Earls (2) jumps for a backflip during warmups ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Shamari (Earls) is playing like a starter, and honestly I'm going to probably have four of them between Zeke, Sug, Snowden and Shamari," cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford said. "Night and day from day one, on and off the field. Took a lot of flak as far as spring goes with some confidence, but he's definitely, definitely grew and I think he's learned a lot from those three guys, from those upperclassmen -- knowing how to watch film, knowing how to practice. Just trying to be consistent every single play. So I think he's learned a lot over the last eight months. I'm very impressed with him.”

Earls will get a chance at some point to rotate in during non conference play, and is likely the first man off the bench in the event of an injury.

Whenever that happens, Earls will be ready to showcase the talent that made him a priority recruit.

Room: Linebacker

Breakout Player: Nathaniel Staehling

Michigan is searching for answers in their linebacker room, with a lot of inexperienced answers making their way to the forefront.

One player who has a lot of experience, just at a different level of football, is North Dakota State transfer, Nathaniel Staehling.

The former Bison had three interceptions and 33 tackles last season to go with a forced fumble. He has a nose for the football and is a physical player. That’s something that Michigan needs in the middle of its defense as they try to replace Cole Sullivan, Jimmy Rolder, and Ernest Hausmann.

We’ll bet on Staehling’s experience at the FCS level, and the instincts he showed to make him the breakout player at linebacker that Michigan needs.

Room: Safety

Breakout Player: Chris Bracy

In the safety room, all eyes are on Rod Moore as he makes his triumphant return from a knee injury that sidelined him for the better part of two seasons.

The forgotten man has become the one set to start next to him in Chris Bracy.

Bracy transferred from Memphis where he had one interception and nine PBUs a season ago. He should have a chance to surpass both of those numbers this year as someone who fits very well in Jay Hill’s defense.

Michigan’s pass rush should also be better this year, which will give the defensive backs a chance to make more plays on the ball.

Room: Quarterback

Breakout Player: Bryce Underwood

Maybe this is cheating, but Michigan’s entire season hinges on Bryce Underwood delivering on the promise of his recruiting rankings.

Looking forward to Bryce Underwood being a bigger part of the running game this year pic.twitter.com/fuPCGE2L2j — Underwood Leashed (@Underwood_szn) August 24, 2026

Underwood’s tumultuous freshman season has been discussed enough at this point. Underwood wasn’t good enough. He wasn’t put in the best position to succeed either.

The situation around him is much better now. Jason Beck is going to try and play to Underwood’s strengths. The receivers are better. Underwood should be better.

According to the coaching staff, Underwood has put together an A-Plus camp, and looks primed to silence some of his critics after a rough first season on campus.

If there were any doubts as to who might start alongside John Henry Daley for #Michigan at edge, it appears to be getting clearer.



For the second time in fall camp, Dom Nichols has been called the team's best pass rusher and a breakout star.



STORY: https://t.co/9wJvPcfvhs pic.twitter.com/w1t7F5u5Tu — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 28, 2026

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