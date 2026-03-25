Michigan OC Jason Beck Reveals JJ Buchanan's Role Moving Forward

JJ Buchanan had the billing to become a high-caliber starter at Utah when he committed. The four-star was ranked as the 247Sports' No. 184 prospect in the 2026 class, but it didn't seem as likely he was going to make the immediate impact that he did. Buchanan, who finished as the third-leading pass catcher on the team, started the very first game against UCLA for the Utes.

After one season with Utah, Buchanan followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Michigan, where he will plug in as an instant playmaker for quarterback Bryce Underwood this season. On Tuesday evening, Beck spoke about Buchanan and his success in his first season of collegiate football.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, and he came in the summertime as a true freshman. So we didn’t have spring ball with him. He just showed up in the summer. Early on in fall camp, within that first week, he just made some big contested catches," Beck said of Buchanan. "And you just saw him do it. And you go, all right, let’s give him more opportunities and more opportunities. And he just kept going. So sure enough, game one, UCLA, he started. First snap, he’s starting and played.

"So it was just his ability to make plays when the ball came his way. And so now, he was very, I don’t know if raw is the right word, but he showed up from high school. And he kind of was the player he was. And he was able to do that. And so now, it’s just a matter of continuing to develop his skills, his abilities, work on his releases, work on his routes in and out of break. So really adding the skill to his game. But his mindset and just showing up and making plays, that’s who he is. And so he’ll plug in here and play and do that while he develops all those other things that will help him be a better player."

Where Michigan plans on playing Buchanan in 2026

Buchanan was listed as a tight end for Utah, but once he signed with Michigan, the Wolverines labeled him as a wide receiver. The 6'3", 225-pound playmaker can play all over the field in Beck's offense.

The new Michigan offensive coordinator expounded on where Buchanan will play this season for Michigan — in short, everywhere.

"With our receivers, we move them all over," said Beck. "So they’ll play inside, outside, left, right. We’ll move them all over. And so JJ’s in that. He’s much more than a tight end. When he came to Utah, everybody kind of listed him as a tight end. But he’s like 98% in a two-point stance, flexed out. So he can maybe come in a little bit once in a while, but he’s in that receiver room, and he’ll play all those different spots moving around."