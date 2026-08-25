4 Under-The-Radar Players Who Will Change Everything for Michigan Football in 2026

Michigan is set to take the field one week from Saturday as fall camp comes to a close. The Wolverines will host Western Michigan under the lights. We know the stars who are set to make a big impact on Michigan this season.

Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Andrew Marsh, John Henry Daley, and Jyaire Hill are key cogs to help propel the Wolverines in 2026, however, there are some other players who aren't being talked about enough.

These four Wolverines will change everything for Michigan this season.

WR JJ Buchanan

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I'm cheating on this first name, as JJ Buchanan is a hot commodity around Ann Arbor, and a player who is locked in as a starter next to Andrew Marsh. But Marsh is WR1 at Michigan, and while he should be the most dynamic wide receiver on the roster, Buchanan is going to make an impact in more than one way.

Kyle Whittingham has called Buchanan 'unguardable' in fall camp and he continues to get rave reviews. Michigan was really missing that second go-to playmaker last season and Buchanan is in line to become that in 2026.

On top of Buchanan making plays, his presence alone with help Marsh have a big year. Teams won't be able to double Marsh, or Buchanan will eat. Since the defense will have to pay attention to Buchanan, it will allow for Marsh to have a big sophomore year.

Edge Dominic Nichols

Entering fall camp, Cameron Brandt was expected to start alongside John Henry Daley at edge, but as things have progressed, I believe it'll be Dominic Nichols. The third-year player has suffered a minor injury in fall camp, which has made him miss a few days.

But prior to that, offensive lineman Andrew Sprague said Nichols is one of his toughest assignments and he believes he is the best pass rusher on the team. The Wolverines are going to keep players fresh, and Michigan will play several edge rushers, but Nichols' hype is real.

If Nichols has made that big of a step and is indeed the best pass rusher on the team, a duo of Nichols and Daley will be too much for offenses to handle.

LB Nathaniel Staehling

When Michigan landed Nathaniel Staehling, most fans didn't know much about the North Dakota State transfer. And when Staehling couldn't play in spring, it looked like it was a race between Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng to take over the starting role.

And while it still could be, there is no Michigan linebacker who is being talked up like Staehling. It's clear he is going to have a major role this year in Ann Arbor, and it's looking even more likely that he's going to start in Week 1 for Michigan.

Troy Bowles spoke about his quickness, and the coaching staff has spoken about Staehling's IQ and tackling ability. He's in line for a big season for Michigan.

S Chris Bracy

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This is in a similar light as JJ Buchanan, but Chris Bracy is not being talked about enough, or as much as Buchanan. Rod Moore is back and he's getting a lot of love, as he should be. But Bracy will start next to Moore and he brings a lot of pop to Michigan.

Bracy is among the best run defenders in college football as a safety and according to Buchanan, Bracy has picked off four or five passes in fall camp.

Adding the veteran to the fold was a big pickup for Michigan and he is set to play a major role for the Wolverines in 2026.