This Is Why Steve Clinkscale Is Great At His Job

Steve Clinkscale is really, really good at his job. He's a phenomenal recruiter, a great teacher and just a good dude overall. Those are opinions, but they're widely accepted opinions.

When you see Clinkscale interact with other coaches, players and recruits in a camp setting, you quickly realize why he had so much success at Kentucky and understand why Jim Harbaugh wanted him so badly. Harbaugh tried to hire Clink in the past, but it didn't work out. Now, he's in Ann Arbor and isn't looking back.

"In the past, God has put us in a situation where we crossed paths," Clinkscale said. "Whether it was a job opportunity, like he said where he tried to hire me, we've been in that situation before, but it just wasn't the right time. This time came along, we both knew, we both instantly knew. When he picked up the phone and called me I said, 'Coach, I'm there. What are we doing? Let's go.'"

In the video above you really get a sense of why Clink is so good at his job. When he talks about recruiting young men, you feel it. When he talks about coaching and teaching, you feel it. Now, it's about turning those approaches into success on the field and if anyone can achieve that, it's Clink.