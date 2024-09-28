Takeaways: Michigan squanders big lead but takes down Minnesota
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The #12 Michigan Wolverines took care of business on Saturday at home against the Minnesota Gophers. The maize and blue thoroughly dominated the football game in the first half before coming out of the locker room and flipping the script. The Gophers converted on Wolverines' mistakes and made the game look much closer than how it felt.
Michigan was without several key players on Saturday. Guys like Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, and Semaj Morgan were all questionable prior to the game, and while they all warmed up, none of them played -- but it didn't matter in the end. The Wolverines made enough plays and enough stops to get to 4-1 on the year.
For the fifth time in a row, the Wolverines are the winners of the Little Brown Jug after knocking off Minnesota, 27-24. Here are my five takeaways from the game.
1. Inconsistent 60 minutes of play
A similarity of last weekend's win over USC, Michigan came out and was the most dominant team in the first half. The Wolverines did whatever they wanted in the first two quarters. Michigan won the trench battle and the field possession battle.
But like last weekend, Minnesota flipped the switch on the Wolverines. Alex Orji threw an interception, Michigan struggled to move the football, and the Gophers capitalized on mistakes. Minnesota ran two touchdowns in. One off of Mason Graham's hands-to-the-face penalty on fourth down in the third quarter and the other after the Gophers ran a long punt return back in the fourth quarter. The Gophers scored their third touchdown of the half in the fourth quarter with 1:37 left in the game. Michigan would recover the onside kick to ice the game away.
Michigan has to put together four quarters of football if it's going to win these rugged games.
2. Role players stepped up in absence of stars
Entering Saturday, Michigan announced there were several players who were OUT against Minnesota or would be questionable. Key players like Semaj Morgan on offense and both Josaiah and Will Johnson on defense did not play, but all three dressed and went through warmups.
Michigan had its struggles through the air, but defensively the Wolverines didn't flinch without two of their best players. The Michigan secondary was already thin without Johnson due to Wesley Walker, Jaden Mangham, and Ja'Den McBurrows all being ruled out, but the Wolverines' role players all stepped up in his place.
Jyaire Hill became the top corner and played the part. Aamir Hall drew the start opposite of Hill and he played well in his first start. Nick Zeke Berry continues to play better and better and he helped the Wolverines' defense by yanking a football out of Gophers' WR Daniel Jackson's hands for a turnover.
The defense line didn't have any issues without Josaiah Stewart, either. TJ Guy started in his place and the Wolverines rotated to create the best matchup. True freshman Dom Nichols got some run at Edge as well.
Michigan sacked Gophers' QB Max Brosmer five times and forced two turnovers.
3. Jyaire Hill has grown before our eyes
I have been quite critical of Hill's play this season, but in the past two games, we've seen a big improvement. On Saturday, without Will Johnson, Hill shined in the spotlight. It was by far and away the best performance he's had at Michigan and it shows why the Wolverines were as high on him as they were. Allowing him to play through his struggles proved to be the correct call from the coaching staff.
Hill snuffed out screen plays, made open-field tackles, and also made an exceptional interception against Minnesota. Hill had his back turned to the football, but adjusted last second to toe-tap his way into an interception.
Going forward, it appears Michigan has two really legit starting corners.
4. Kalel Mullings has taken over the lead back role
If there was any doubt about who was the lead back for Michigan going forward, Saturday answered those questions. For the first time, Mullings started in place of Donovan Edwards and also saw the majority of the snaps. Mullings out carried Edwards 24-to-9 and Mullings once again ran extremely hard in Michigan's win over Minnesota.
Mullings scored two touchdowns and gained 111 yards on the ground. It took five games, but Michigan started to use Donovan Edwards in a variety of ways. He lined up in the slot, he lined up on the outside with motion. The Wolverines can be so much more creative by having Edwards and Mullings on the field with Orji moving forward.
5. Michigan will win some weird games in 2024
After the first half, Michigan was up 21-3, but was outgained by Minnesota 130-107. The Wolverines have a few short drives thanks to a blocked punt and a forced fumble by Zeke Berry -- Minnesota also converted a hail mary attempt in the final seconds of the second quarter.
For the entire game? Michigan was outgained 296-241 while Alex Orji threw for 86 yards. It was another wire-to-wire win for the Wolverines and their offense looked great at times and terrible at other times.
But with Michigan's pass game not being very explosive, the Wolverines are going to likely see these weird stats moving forward. While fans might not like it, Michigan will have to hone in on its ability to run the football and play suffocating defense to win its games in 2024.
The hope is that Michigan can start connecting on some downfield throws, but the receivers have to help in that department as well.
