Takeaways: Michigan takes second loss of the season amidst another QB change
Michigan went into the Washington game as an underdog as the 10th-ranked team in the country. The Wolverines looked very much like an underdog for the majority of the first half. Washington took a 14-0 lead before Michigan made a change at quarterback. Alex Orji started the third game of his career but Sherrone Moore turned to Jack Tuttle following the third scoreless drive of the game from Orji and the Wolverines' offense. Tuttle's next three drives all resulted in scores for Michigan and after being down 14-0, Michigan found itself ahead 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies would make a field goal to tie the game back up, but following an Ernest Hausmann interception -- Michigan would turn the ball over to the Huskies after a Tuttle fumble. The Huskies would score a touchdown a few plays later to take a 24-17 lead. Tuttle would turn the ball over for the second time of the game and the Wolverines would drop their second game of the year, 27-17.
Here are my five takeaways
1. Jack Tuttle is QB1... but
After three drives with Alex Orji in at quarterback, Sherrone Moore made a shocking quarterback change. Jack Tuttle, someone who has been injured all season, came into the game to try and save the day after the Wolverines got behind 14-0. He led two scoring drives in both of his first-half tries to take the Wolverines into the locker room down 14-10 to the Huskies.
He came out firing in the second half. Tuttle led Michigan down the field and found Colston Loveland for an eight-yard score to take the lead. But, even though the Wolverines' offense looked smoother, Tuttle turned the ball over twice. He fumbled once in the fourth quarter and then threw an interception in the fourth quarter when Michigan was trailing by seven.
Tuttle did bring new energy to this Michigan offense. The defense now has to respect the pass and Tuttle did things we haven't seen all season. He went through progressions instead of locking onto one guy. However, like Davis Warren, you can't turn the ball over. Michigan has been one of the most turnover-prone teams in college football and that will continue. Tuttle should be QB1 moving forward, but the turnovers will have to stop.
2. Michigan officially cannot lose another game if it wants to get back to the CFP
Although Michigan clearly doesn't look like a College Football Playoff team, the Wolverines still have most of everything ahead of them as they enter a much-needed bye week. Michigan is now 4-2 on the year with losses to both Texas and Washington.
Unfortunately, for Michigan, it still has to play both Oregon and Ohio State on top of teams like Illinois and Indiana. Michigan has some self-assessing to do in the bye week and the Wolverines don't have anymore wiggle room if they hope to get into the 12-team Playoff. Michigan isn't the same disciplined team we've been used to seeing with the penalties, turnovers, and lapses on defense.
Sherrone Moore has a big week ahead of him and Michigan will turn its attention to Illinois. Every week here on out is a must-win for the Michigan Wolverines.
3. The secondary struggles continue
Michigan entered the game as having the 103rd-ranked passing defense giving up 248.8 yards per game through the air. Those struggles continued on Saturday against a good Washington passing attack led by Will Rogers. The Huskies found success early against Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Makari Paige. That success carried over into the second half, even with an Ernest Hausmann interception. The Wolverines continued to play soft coverage and let the Washington pass attack stretch the field. Rogers finished the game with 271 yards and two scores.
Hill has had great games in the last two weeks, but he really struggled on Saturday. I'm not sure if it's coaching, being inexperienced, or both, but Hill plays too soft of coverage and plays 10 yards off his man. He allowed several easy catches from playing soft coverage. That's something that needs corrected or teams will continue to throw his way. Berry also struggled with tackling and looking lost in coverage.
The two young Michigan defenders have a world of potential but there are still growing pains that the Wolverines will have to continue to deal with.
4. Hello, Donovan Edwards
It might be playing against Washington, or in big games, but Donovan Edwards finally broke free after starting the season slow. After giving way to Kalel Mullings as the Michigan starter the past two weeks, Edwards led the Wolverines' run game.
Down 14-0, Edwards got Michigan back into the game by running in a 39-yard score in the first half. And he continued to run the football efficiently and extremely hard. The senior led the Michigan offense with 95 yards and a score. While Mullings has been the top option for Michigan all season long, it was nice and refreshing to see Edwards come through when the Wolverines' offense needed him to. Michigan does have a two-headed monster in the running back room and it will open up even more if the Wolverines can develop that passing attack.
5. If Michigan did anything right this offseason: It's nice having a kicker
As we've seen all year, it's nice that Michigan has a kicker it can rely on. Dominic Zvada has been as advertised since coming to Ann Arbor from Arkansas State. He nailed a 45-yard yard field goal in the first half to go 8-for-8 on the year and Washington's field goal struggles continued. Grady Gross missed two field goals in the first 30 minutes and it shows just how important it is to have a reliable field goal kicker. It ultimately didn't come back to bite Washington, but the kicking game shouldn't ever bite Michigan in the butt.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -