'The Game': Wolverines Eager For Trip To Columbus

As usual, Michigan vs. Ohio State figures to be one of the most consequential games of the 2022 season - and it's only August.

After a brutal 0-5 start to the rivalry during his first six seasons in Ann Arbor, head coach Jim Harbaugh was finally able to right the ship in year seven. Led by a whopping five rushing touchdowns by former U-M running back Hassan Haskins, the Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes at home in 2021. The win - Michigan's first in the rivalry since 2011 - propelled the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and ultimately a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Put simply, the win over Ohio State was a really, really big deal.

With fall camp now officially underway, the Wolverines have turned their full attention toward defending their status as conference champions. In order to do so, they'll need to do something they haven't done in over two decades - win in Columbus.

Here's just some of the history that Michigan is up against when it comes to 'The Game' in 2022:

During the 2000 season, No. 19 Michigan defeated No. 12 Ohio State in what would ultimately become John Cooper's last game against Michigan as head coach of the Buckeyes. It would also be Michigan's last win in Columbus. Since that time, guys like Tressel, Meyer and now Day have made things increasingly difficult for the Wolverines. The three coaches mentioned have a combined record of 17-2 against Michigan, including a nine game winning streak at home.

Although it's a tall-task beating the Buckeyes in Columbus, the Wolverines appear ready - even eager - for the challenge.

"To be completely honest with you, I feel like there's more focus this year than last year," said Kris Jenkins, a junior defensive lineman at Michigan. "It's the fact that everybody's saying that they came here and we embarrassed them, and that they want nothing more than when we go there to punch us in the teeth.

"We want nothing more than to go in there and try and take over on their turf, on their fans talking all that trash. It's really been that extra incentive that we want to go over there and take everything, and we know that they're going to give us everything they've got - but we're not going to let that happen."

TE Erick All on Ohio State:

QB Cade McNamara on Ohio State: