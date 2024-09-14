The Good, The Bad: Michigan defeats Arkansas State
After a disappointing showing against Texas last weekend, the Wolverines returned to the Big House on Saturday with the hopes of getting back on track against Arkansas State. Michigan secured a 28-18 win over the Red Wolves, moving their season record to 2-1 ahead of a big-time conference matchup against No. 11 USC next weekend.
The Good
The rushing attack
The ground-and-pound mentality is still alive and well in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines rushed for a season-high 301 yards on 44 attempts on Saturday, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Michigan also secured its first three rushing touchdowns of the season, including two from Kalel Mullings and one from Donovan Edwards.
Kalel Mullings shines...again
Kalel Mullings continues to make the most of his opportunities and it paid off in a big way on Saturday. Mullings, a graduate student, rushed for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts - good for a whopping 10.2 yards per carry. After Saturday's performance, Mullings now leads the team with 270 yards rushing on the season.
Michigan offense on third down
The Wolverines converted on 9-of-12 third down attempts on Saturday against Arkansas State, improving from just 3-of-12 last weekend against Texas.
Michigan rush defense
Although the Michigan defense has struggled in several areas this season, they remain solid against the run. After giving up 143 yards on the ground last weekend, the Wolverines held the Red Wolves to just 58 yards (2.3 ypc) on the afternoon.
The Bad
Davis Warren's Interceptions
The senior QB had a solid completion percentage on the afternoon, completing 11-of-14 attempts. The problem is that all three of his misfires led to interceptions, bringing his total to six interceptions through the first three weeks. The turnovers led to Sherrone Moore making a quarterback switch to Alex Orji late in the 3rd quarter.
The Passing Attack
Head coach Sherrone Moore replaced Davis Warren with Alex Orji late in the third quarter after Warren threw his third interception of the afternoon. Although Orji provided a spark on the ground and added a nine yard touchdown pass to tight end Hogan Hansen, the passing game still looks extremely underwhelming. The Wolverines finished with just 134 yards through the air, and only two wide receivers (Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan) had receptions on the afternoon.
Pass Defense
Although Michigan has been relatively solid against the run, the Wolverines continue to give up too many yards through the air. In Week 1, Fresno State put up 235 yards though the air. In Week 2, Texas put up 246 yards through the air. On Saturday, Arkansas State put up 222 yards through the air. Michigan entered Saturday's contest against the Red Wolves ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten conference in passing yards allowed and No. 18 in passing yards per completion. I wouldn't expect much movement in those rankings after today's performance.
Colston Loveland Injury
Colston Loveland suffered a minor injury in the first half of Saturday's game, but he was able to come out and continue playing in the second half. Unfortunately Loveland went down once again early in the third quarter, bringing his afternoon to an end. Although there's no specifics on the injury itself at this point, it doesn't appear to be anything that would cause him to be unavailable next weekend.
