The Morning After: Lack of Discipline, Cowardly Coaching Leads Michigan to Loss Against Iowa

Perhaps Kyle Whittingham said it best, or worst, you decide.

“But bottom line is we've penalized too much again today,” Whittingham said. I think before they, we were like someone in the middle of the country in penalties around 50th or 60th or something like that. Now we'll probably be back in the top 30 or 20. So it's excessive and you have to do something about it. And there’s a couple of really costly ones. Particularly on the last ride. But we're just going to keep coaching it and keep pressing it in our minds, the penalties have consequences in the game."

Consequences. Did Michigan’s lack of discipline ever have consequences.

Hank Brown had just thrown an incompletion on third-and-12 to put the Iowa Hawkeyes in a situation where they had to convert a fourth down, or the game was over.

Instead, Zeke Berry, a fifth-year senior breathed breath into Iowa’s offense with a ridiculous personal foul penalty. He took two full steps before giving a two-handed shove to Iowa’s Tony Diaz.

It’s the type of mental error that has happened far too often this season.

One of Kyle Whittingham’s draws as a head coach was that he was going to bring positive culture and discipline on the field. Michigan may not win every game, but they were not going to beat themselves.

That’s a positive for a game against a team like Iowa. If a team wants to beat themselves, the Hawkeyes are more than happy to oblige them in doing so.

Michigan did, however, beat themselves in too many ways Saturday afternoon, and they are ways that have become some ugly trends during the season.

Whittingham’s language in the above quote is problematic as well. Stating that a team was penalized too much is different than saying they’ve committed too many penalties. It removes the accountability and ownership from the problem.

Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry (10) tackles Iowa wide receiver Evan James (8) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For my money’s worth, Zeke Berry would be on the bench to start next week’s game. His error to finish Saturday’s game was absolutely inexcusable.

It also should have never happened.

Cowardice

One of the best traits of the 2023 national championship team was how much trust and belief that the coaching staff had in its players. That was on full display when they were faced with a fourth-and-2 in the Rose Bowl against Alabama. Sure, Michigan could have punted and tried to play defense, but instead chose to try for a first down knowing if they kicked the ball away there was no guarantee they’d get it back.

Michigan converted, and the rest is history.

Saturday’s game did not have nearly the same stakes that the Rose Bowl did during that season, but Beck faced a similar decision late in the game.

Michigan had the ball, and was faced with a third-and-5 with 2:13 left in the game. A run play would have dragged the clock down to the two-minute timeout, and given the Hawkeyes the ball back with one timeout to drive the length of the field.

Beck could have put the ball in the hands of his quarterback, Bryce Underwood. Underwood was having the best game of his career. He finished 17-28 for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception that may not have been his fault. Both of his top receivers went over 100 yards individually on the day as Michigan was often able to move the ball down the field.

Taking the ball out of Underwood’s hands would have been justifiable if he were playing poorly. He wasn’t.

Beck and Whittingham turtled, choosing to run the ball and play defense. Betting on Michigan’s defense is a smart bet almost regardless of the situation. They have been excellent this season, and largely were again on Saturday.

There’s playing to win the game, and there is playing to not lose the game.

Throwing the ball gave Michigan a chance to win the game without having to give the ball back to their opponent.

Bryce Underwood making things happen! pic.twitter.com/PSGvaCaXxk — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 26, 2026

Running the ball could have gotten Michigan a first down, but also was done with more interest in making sure Iowa had as little time as possible when they got the ball back.

See the difference? One option ensures the ball stays with your team. Another, gives the ball back to your opponent in hopes that you haven’t blown the game.

It’s that level of conservatism and cowardice that has plagued so many Michigan teams in the past. They’ve rarely chosen to try and win the game outright, rather playing the clock in hopes that it would run out before their opponent found a way to beat them.

Saturday, there was no such fortune with the clock. Michigan played not to lose, and as a result, it lost.



Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage



