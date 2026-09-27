3 Kyle Whittingham Quotes That Matter Following Michigan's Heartbreaking Loss to Iowa

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a somber press conference following Michigan's heartbreaking loss to Iowa on Saturday. The Wolverines' penalty issues cost Michigan its first game of the season and the Wolverines fell to Iowa, 20-19.

Following the game, players and Kyle Whittingham met with the media. Here are three of Whittingham's quotes that stood out.

On penalties

Whitt: "Well, I have to watch the film, first of all. And, I've had people tell me that, you know, like, should've been or shouldn't. But bottom line is we've penalized too much again today. I think before they, we were like someone in the middle of the country in penalties around 50th or 60th or something like that.

"Now we'll probably be back in the top 30 or 20. So it's excessive and you have to do something about it. And thre's a couple of really costly ones. Particularly on the last ride. But we're just going to keep coaching it and keep pressing it in our minds, the penalties have consequences in the game."

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Our take: Michigan had eight penalties for 75 yards in the game and the Wolverines continued to shoot themselves in the foot. Michigan didn't have double-digit penalties this time around, but they came at costly times.

They all add up, but the most costly came when Zeke Berry had an unsportsmanlike penalty on Iowa's final drive to advance the ball 15 yards and give the Hawkeyes a first down. This is unlike a Kyle Whittingham team, but until Michigan can get its penalty issues under control, there are major issues.

Offense dominated but it doesn't matter

Whitt: "I thought our offense was the best they've been all year. I thought Bryce had his best game. Both receivers over 100 yards. Jordan Marshall finally got a bit on track. Completely dominated statistically, but then, obviously, it doesn't matter at all. Final scores all that matters, if you're looking for things we did well, we did some really good things, and we did have one turnover and zero takeaways. That was a that was a factor — minus one."

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Our take: If you looked at the box score only, you'd think Michigan won going away. The Wolverines had 429 yards of total offense and Iowa had 285 — and 91 of those came on the final drive. Bryce Underwood was four yards short of tying his career high in yards tossed. He also arguably had his best game against a ranked opponent.

But as Whittingham said: it doesn't matter. Going back to the drawing board was the main theme on Saturday when both Underwood and Enow Etta spoke. Michigan was 2-for-4 in the red zone and there is another easy stat you can look at that cost the Wolverines the game.

Onto Minnesota

Whitt: "Well, you got to bounce back. Again, that's life. You get knocked on your butt, pick yourself up, continue fighting, scrap, compete, and unless I miss my guess, this team is going to come back next week and play very well. And, uh, continue to practice well, work hard."

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Our take: Michigan has a lot to clean up and Whittingham noted that. He said the Wolverines did a lot of good things against Iowa, but clearly, there are a lot of areas to improve upon. However, whether you want to think this way or not, the Wolverines still control their own destiny. This wasn't a game Michigan was supposed to lose, and now it can only lose one more game in hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Michigan will head to Minnesota next week for its first away game of the season. Whittingham and Co. have to have the Wolverines locked in for the rest of the season. But if Michigan can't get its penalties under control, it's going to be a long year.

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