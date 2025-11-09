Things we've learned about Michigan's 2025 football team through nine games
Michigan's run game is elite
The first thing we've learned about this 2025 Michigan football team is that the running game is elite. It ranks 9th nationally in rushing yards per game at 225.2 yards per game. In 2024 it was 157.2 per game so even just year over year it's seen a big jump in production. The rushing offense also ranks 4th nationally in yards per rush at 6.0. Last season the same statistic was 4.2 yards per rush, so again, it's seen a large jump in rushing efficiency as well as overall production. Led by a younger offensive line and two great running backs in Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, Michigan's running game is truly one of the nation's best in 2025. Even if Michigan has to go without Star running back Justice Haynes for the rest of this year, Jordan Marshall has proved more than capable of leading this elite Michigan running game the rest of the way.
Michigan's defense is just as good as it was last year... so far
While it may not seem like it on the surface, Michigan's defense in 2025 is just as good as it was in 2024, at least so far. In yards per play allowed, last season it allowed 4.7 yards per play, and this year it's even lower at 4.5. Last year it gave up an average of 19.2 points per game, and this season it's even lower at 17.2. In rushing defense it allowed 3.1 yards per carry in 2024, and in 2025 it is also 3.1 yards per carry allowed. In passing defense, last season Michigan's defense allowed 6.5 yards per pass attempt and this season its allowed just 6.2.
All of those major stats show that the 2025 Michigan defense has actually been slightly better than it was in 2024. Now of course some of this is due to the overall schedule being weaker in 2025 than it was in 2024. You may remember last season Michigan played Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State who all boasted top 10 offenses in the country. This year's defense however has faced USC who is the nation's number 1 offense in overall yards per play, but they carved up Michigan to a tune of 489 total yards and 31 points despite turning it over twice as well. Only time will tell if Michigan's defense is legitimately just as good this year as it was last year, but so far the statistics actually favor this 2025 Michigan defense over the 2024 version.
Michigan is set up very well for future seasons
While this was always going to be the case, at least to some degree, this 2025 Michigan team is very young. Michigan has the youngest group of starters in the Big Ten this season, and that is particularly true at key positions. Obviously everyone knows the Michigan is starting a true Freshman at quarterback with Bryce Underwood and another one at wide receiver in Andrew Marsh. They also have three redshirt Freshman on the current starting offensive line. Its defense is a little bit more experienced but still features a lot of youth on the two deep. All of the youth on this roster and still being able to win games against Big Ten conference opponents is a very encouraging sign for the future of this Michigan program. That's especially true if Michigan can continue recruiting to the level is has been since Sherrone Moore took over as Head Coach. Michigan's 2025 class ranked 6th nationally in the 247 sports composite rankings and is currently at 10th in the 2026 composite rankings with several targets still on the board. All of this should give Michigan fans a lot of hope for the future of this program with both the current team being very young as well as being able to continue to add young talent to the roster in coming seasons.