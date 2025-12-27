Michigan players Kyle Whittingham must work to retain for 2026

Michigan tabbed Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach on Friday. The long-time Utah coach will head to Florida to be with the Wolverines for their Citrus Bowl against Texas. While Whittingham begins developing his coaching staff, he will have to begin meeting with players to ensure they are going to stick around for the new regime.

Here are some players Whittingham can't afford to lose.

QB Bryce Underwood

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most obvious of them all, the Wolverines don't want to lose their five-star QB after just one season in Ann Arbor. It was well known that Sherrone Moore was a big reason that Underwood came to Michigan and flipped from LSU.

However, Underwood seems to like Michigan and isn't looking for reasons to leave. With that being said, Whittingham will have a meeting with Underwood -- if he hasn't already -- to ensure that he buys into the new coaching staff.

Utah OC Jason Beck is the favorite to come coordinate the offense in Ann Arbor and what he did with Devon Dampier in two seasons was a thing of beauty. Underwood would likely flourish under him and Michigan could utilize his legs a lot more.

RBs Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We will lump these two together; both are going to see a ton of carries next year in Ann Arbor. It doesn't feel likely that Justice Haynes returns, so Marshall and Hiter would be the top two backs -- as of now.

If Beck comes to Ann Arbor, Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation this season. The Utes were able to utilize the running game well -- something Michigan loves. Marshall and Hiter wouldn't miss a beat transitioning to Whittingham as the head coach.

Keeping Tony Alford as the running backs coach would also pay big dividends in keeping this duo together for next season.

WR Andrew Marsh

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another young player, and one who emerged as Bryce Underwood's favorite target. Marsh didn't get much of a chance to begin the season, but once he did, he became a top WR in the Big Ten.

If Whittingham can keep Underwood, then there is a good chance Marsh stays as well. Marsh led Michigan as a true freshman this season, catching 42 passes for 641 yards and three scores.

Michigan will need to add more playmakers to go along with Marsh, but having him back in Ann Arbor as a focal point would be a massive win for the new coaching staff.

LBs Cole Sullivan and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ernest Hausmann is gone and it's likely Jimmy Rolder is gone, too. Michigan had a nice set of linebackers in Ann Arbor this past season -- including Georgia transfer Troy Bowles, who Michigan would like back.

But Sullivan and Owusu-Boateng is the future of the Michigan defense. Sullivan emerged as one of the best players on the field this season when he was out there. He was a top-five tackler for the Wolverines and that will continue to get better once he is out there every play.

Owusu-Boateng was a nice get for Michigan in last season's recruiting class. The four-star linebacker started the season hurt, but started to see more playing time as the season went on. Michigan likes to rotate its players -- we will see how that goes under a new staff -- but keeping those two as the focal point would be great.

Majority of the young core on the offensive line

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan finished this season starting three freshmen on the offensive line: Blake Frazier, Jake Guarnera, and Andrew Sprague. Plus, the Wolverines have young guys like Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, who they are high on.

There will be attrition anytime a massive coaching change happens. Clearly, Sherrone Moore isn't around any longer, and it's possible Grant Newsome isn't either. If Newsome leaves, the players who committed to those coaches could look elsewhere. But that's where Whittingham has to sell the future to those players.

Keeping the core together is a must, especially if Beck comes to Michigan, with the need for run blockers.