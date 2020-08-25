SI99 Tight End Thomas Fidone Announcement Preview

As Michigan looks to round out its 2021 class, one that stands 21 commitments deep, the Wolverines are being quite selective in who they choose to pursue. With so many prospects picking U-M early on, it has allowed Michigan to really prioritize certain recruits and to go all in on those players. For the most part, Michigan has been effective in doing so. While U-M did lose out on Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler recently, that is more of an exception and not the rule.

As it pertains to the tight end position, Michigan has a pledge from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's prospect Louis Hansen, and he gives the Wolverines a strong receiving threat who has also worked hard to gain weight over the offseason to boost his blocking ability. For the most part, Michigan has slowed down it's recruitment of other tight ends but has not ceased all together.

One of the top prospects in the country is Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone, a player that checks in at No. 45 on the SI99. Throughout the process, Michigan has kept in touch with Fidone since he is a noted receiving threat who would fit in will with the Michigan offense considering head coach Jim Harbaugh's tendencies and how he utilizes tight ends.

Specifically, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has been the lead recruiter in this case, and he has drawn wide ranging praise for his efforts on the recruiting trail. For instance, Moore was the main reason Michigan was able to land East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony.

As for Fidone, the top tight end target is set to announce his college decision on Wednesday, and he is down to a final four of Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa and LSU. Naturally, the in-state Hawkeyes offer a compelling future given their ability to churn out NFL-caliber tight ends, but Michigan is accomplished in that respect as well.

“Michigan, the tight ends coach, Coach Moore, he's awesome,” Fidone told SI All-American's John Garcia. “I like him a lot, like him a lot. HE is kind of similar to Coach [Sean] Beckton in a way. He is a great recruiter, built a great relationship with me. It's a great program to want to play for and be in the mix for.”

Once again, Moore has been putting in work with Fidone and is not willing to concede his recruitment just yet, though many have predicted that Fidone is bound to commit to Nebraska. As mentioned, Coach Beckton was used as the measuring stick for Coach Moore, so it shows how close he has become with the Cornhuskers' coaching staff, but the same could be said for Michigan as well.

Right now, Michigan is the only school among Fidone's final four to have a tight end already committed, so there is more opportunity for the SI All-American candidate at the three other locations. Given the way his recruitment has been trending, it is likely that he announces in favor of Nebraska tomorrow, but as reported earlier, that does not mean U-M is closing the door on tight end recruitment.

Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet tight end Erin Outley told Wolverine Digest recently that he still hears from Coach Moore, and he want as far as seeing he still wants to take an official visit up to Ann Arbor once the recruiting dead period is lifted.

How do you feel about Michigan's ability to recruit the tight end position under Coach Harbaugh? Can the Wolverines secure a pledge from Fidone? Let us know!