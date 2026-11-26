It's been nothing but chaos surrounding Michigan this week. And it actually has little to do with the football program. Instead, we thought Trev Alberts was going to be named the Wolverines' new athletic director. Instead, president-elect turned it upside down when she decided Alberts was no longer the choice to become the new AD.

Now, Michigan is faced with a potential lawsuit and forced to dish out a lot of money to Alberts, who never worked a day for Michigan. Anyway, there's still a big game to be played this weekend.

It's not the normal game between Michigan and Ohio State. There are no Big Ten implications or College Football Playoff implications on the line. But it's still 'The Game' and bragging rights are on the line.

National analyst makes Michigan-OSU his lock of the week

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli comes out with his weekly six-pack every week. And this week, his lock of the week belongs to Ohio State being favored by 10.5 points in the game.

"Recency bias and results often skew the way we view things, and this is a textbook example. Since losing Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes are 1-3 overall and are coming off a road loss to Nebraska. Meanwhile, Michigan fired its offensive coordinator, switched back to Bryce Underwood at QB, and handed UCLA its first loss last week.

"Two teams heading in different directions! Except not really.

"Ohio State is averaging 28 points per game in its last three. Last week's performance against Nebraska was its best since the Sayin injury. It was Luke Fahey's best game by miles. They're figuring it out.

"Michigan? Michigan hasn't figured out anything. It needed three overtimes to put up 18 points on UCLA at home. It has played on the road three times this season.

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"It scored 14 points in a loss to Minnesota and 7 points in a loss to Oregon. Its lone win was against Rutgers, and it allowed 21 points in that game. Now it's on the road against an Ohio State team that may not have a playoff spot to play for but damn sure still wants to beat the hell out of Michigan.

"Beating Michigan cures a lot of what's ailing the program and fan base right now. They also want to get Jeremiah Smith a Heisman Trophy. I don't know if they get the latter, but the former? Yeah, they can do that."

Potential injuries suit Ohio State in this game

Ohio State is without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, but that's been the case for the last several weeks. For Michigan, the Wolverines' initial injury report on Wednesday night would support Fornelli's claim — if several end up missing.

On top of wide receiver JJ Buchanan being out of the game, players like Andrew Marsh, Bryce Underwood, Blake Frazier, Jordan Marshall, Rod Moore, and John Henry Daley, among others, were all listed as Questionable against Ohio State.

Bryce Underwood was named Michigan's starting quarterback on Monday by Kyle Whittingham. However, a report came out later that Underwood was dealing with a lower-body injury. If Underwood can't go, that's another bad look on Whittingham for the things he says, but that will mean Tommy Carr suits up in his first start since Oregon.

Michigan also hopes to get both Marshall and Marsh back. Marshall was held out last weekend due to a nagging injury. Marsh was serving a one-game suspension, but as of last week, he was expected to be back against the Buckeyes. Being listed as Questionable is interesting.

Of course, Michigan's defense will have to win the game for the Wolverines. Having both Moore and Daley on the field is a must. Michigan needs to get pressure on Luke Fahey, and Moore will be tasked to help bracket Jeremiah Smith in the game.

If Michigan's injury report doesn't improve, Fornelli just might be right with his pick.

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