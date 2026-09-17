Three Storylines I'm Watching Most in Michigan's Week Three Matchup Against UTEP

Week two of college football was an enjoyable one for Michigan fans. After a disappointing week one, the Wolverines bounced back and secured a 17-10 upset over No. 11 Oklahoma in The Big House.

Now, a sense of optimism has returned to Ann Arbor and the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines should continue their winning ways on Saturday (Sept. 19), hosting UTEP at 3:30 p.m.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6), safety Mason Curtis (25) and defensive line Deyvid Palepale (54) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the game shouldn’t be close, there are still some things to watch for the UofM fanbase. Here are three storylines I am watching when the game kicks off on Saturday.

Spoiler alert: these are exclusively on the offensive side of the ball, as the defense has been solid through two games.

The Michigan Passing Attack as a Whole

UofM has not been able to move the ball through the air this year, only netting 281 yards through the air. Sophomore QB Bryce Underwood is completing roughly 54% of his passes (21-40) with one touchdown and an interception.

Transfer WR JJ Buchanan has been far and away Underwood's favorite target, leading the squad in receptions (eight) and yards (174).

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) makes a catch against Oklahoma during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week is a great chance to distribute the ball to more pass catchers. Especially Andrew Marsh, who only has five catches for 28 yards this season. That stat line is underwhelming after an incredible finish to his freshman season had expectations high for 2026.

Jordan Marshall Needs to Return to 2025 Form

Despite a good win last week, the biggest concern is the star running back not being able to get things going.

Through two games, Marshall has run the ball 22 times for 76 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Last year, his average was nearly double that (6.2) and he had over 100 yards on the ground in four different games.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan needs Marshall to get back to how he looked at the end of last season if they want to win big games later in the season. Not only for the run game, but to help take pressure off Underwood and the passing attack.

Five-star freshman Savion Hiter has also been a non-factor in two games. Hiter has 13 carries for 21 yards, only averaging 1.6 yards per carry.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) takes the field for practice at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor ahead of the game between Michigan and Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Put Them Away

As mentioned, Michigan struggled in week one against Western Michigan, a team they should’ve handled.

Now, with another opponent they should dominate, they need to do what they are supposed to do.

A lot of that falls on the offense to take care of business and not put the defense in a bad spot.

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