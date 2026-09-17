Three Storylines I'm Watching Most in Michigan's Week Three Matchup Against UTEP
In this story:
Week two of college football was an enjoyable one for Michigan fans. After a disappointing week one, the Wolverines bounced back and secured a 17-10 upset over No. 11 Oklahoma in The Big House.
Now, a sense of optimism has returned to Ann Arbor and the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines should continue their winning ways on Saturday (Sept. 19), hosting UTEP at 3:30 p.m.
Although the game shouldn’t be close, there are still some things to watch for the UofM fanbase. Here are three storylines I am watching when the game kicks off on Saturday.
Spoiler alert: these are exclusively on the offensive side of the ball, as the defense has been solid through two games.
The Michigan Passing Attack as a Whole
UofM has not been able to move the ball through the air this year, only netting 281 yards through the air. Sophomore QB Bryce Underwood is completing roughly 54% of his passes (21-40) with one touchdown and an interception.
Transfer WR JJ Buchanan has been far and away Underwood's favorite target, leading the squad in receptions (eight) and yards (174).
This week is a great chance to distribute the ball to more pass catchers. Especially Andrew Marsh, who only has five catches for 28 yards this season. That stat line is underwhelming after an incredible finish to his freshman season had expectations high for 2026.
Jordan Marshall Needs to Return to 2025 Form
Despite a good win last week, the biggest concern is the star running back not being able to get things going.
Through two games, Marshall has run the ball 22 times for 76 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Last year, his average was nearly double that (6.2) and he had over 100 yards on the ground in four different games.
Michigan needs Marshall to get back to how he looked at the end of last season if they want to win big games later in the season. Not only for the run game, but to help take pressure off Underwood and the passing attack.
Five-star freshman Savion Hiter has also been a non-factor in two games. Hiter has 13 carries for 21 yards, only averaging 1.6 yards per carry.
Put Them Away
As mentioned, Michigan struggled in week one against Western Michigan, a team they should’ve handled.
Now, with another opponent they should dominate, they need to do what they are supposed to do.
A lot of that falls on the offense to take care of business and not put the defense in a bad spot.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2