Three Storylines I'm Watching Most in Michigan's Week Two Matchup Against Oklahoma

Week two of college football is on the horizon and Michigan football has a big game on deck. The Maize and Blue are hosting Oklahoma at The Big House on Saturday (Sept. 12) with kickoff slated for noon.

The Sooners are coming off a dominating week one win over UTEP last Friday (Sept. 4), winning 51-0 at home. Last season, OU took down Michigan 24-13 in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma's Lloyd Avant (9) celebrates his touchdown with John Mateer (10) in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the UTEP Miners at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We are going to learn a lot about the 2026 Wolverines on Saturday. Here are three storylines I am watching when the game kicks off on Saturday.

Will This Week Be More of the Same?

This is pretty broad, but last weekend's home opener was nothing short of bad and embarrassing for the Wolverines. Was that who the 2026 Michigan football team is going to be? Or was that a wake-up call?

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a Hail Mary pass for a touchdown with no time on the clock to beat Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Wolverines come out mad and play with a chip on their shoulder, then maybe they have a shot not only to win this game, but to get back on track.

If Michigan does win this game and begin looking better, people will eventually forget about the lackluster week one showing.

Can the Run Game Get Going

A lot of attention from a week ago has been on how bad Bryce Underwood was, which is well deserved.

But what was almost more concerning was the lack of efficiency in the run game. As a team, Michigan finished with 106 yards on the ground, while WMU accumulated 132.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball against Western Michigan in the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s top running back was held in check, finishing the day with 44 yards on 11 carries, while five-star freshman running back Savion Hiter finished with 15 yards on five carries. The leading rusher was Underwood with 47 yards and a TD.

I think the biggest concern with the run game was the offensive line; the running backs were consistently being met in the backfield quickly.

UofM has always been a team that can run the ball, so the fact they couldn’t get that right against a MAC opponent raises serious questions.

How Disciplined (or Undisciplined) Are the Maize and Blue

Another extremely disappointing aspect of week one was the lack of discipline from the Maize and Blue.

UofM committed nine penalties for 80 yards in the one-point win over the Broncos. The Wolverines also had three turnovers in the one-point win over the Broncos. Those numbers could’ve been worse. as an Interception was taken off the board for WMU, a facemask was missed late and a pick-six was called back as the runner stepped out of bounds on his way to the end zone.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Western Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These types of mistakes can single-handedly lose you games when playing tougher opponents.

It could've just been week one nerves or jitters. Hopefully for Michigan fans, those mistakes get corrected. If they don’t at least improve this week, it could be a long day against the Sooners.

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