Michigan Football's Biggest Matchups to Earn a Big Week 1 Victory

We’ve finally made it to game week, and the Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in their season opener on Saturday night.

Michigan will be trying to put an ugly end to the 2025 season behind them as Kyle Whittingham leads them onto the field for the first time as the team’s head coach.

Western Michigan is not the traditional cupcake Michigan has faced coming into the regular season each of the last several seasons, but this still should be a game that Michigan wins comfortably if they’re the team they think they are. The matchups this week are more about Michigan than they are defeating an opponent.

Here are the key matchups for Michigan to come out of Saturday’s game 1-0.

Bryce Underwood

The passing game itself could be placed here, but anyone who has paid attention to this program knows the deal at this point of the offseason. Michigan’s season is going to go as far as its quarterback is going to carry them. To be clear, they should not need Underwood to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night to knock off Western Michigan. They could go into a shell and run the ball 60 times, and likely walk away with a victory.

That game plan is not going to make anyone feel better for next week’s date against Oklahoma. Underwood has been the talk of the town during the offseason as someone who has grown tremendously with his fundamentals and attention to detail.

The coaching staff has always cautioned, however, that they need to see him do these things when the lights are on. The lights will be on Saturday, and Underwood needs to continue taking steps toward being able to beat Oklahoma in a week.

Michigan’s Ground Game vs Broncos’ Defense

With all that said above about Michigan needing to see the jump from their quarterback, their ground game is going to be the heartbeat of their offense. Jason Beck said during his weekly media availability he’s hoping to play three running backs and eight offensive linemen.

They’ll have a rotation at guard with all three contenders during the offseason taking some time on the field. The starting lineup has yet to be announced, but Michigan knows who it is. The advice from afar would be to get the group that’s going to play next week as many reps as possible together. Brent Venables and his defense are not going to do Michigan’s coaching staff any favors. An offensive line that has had some banked reps together could prove invaluable.

In the backfield, this will be the debut of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter as a backfield tandem. Both players have high expectations this season, and should surpass 1,000 yards on the ground if Michigan has the rushing attack it envisions throughout the course of the season.

The Pass Rush Debut

A lot of fanfare was surrounding the transfer recruiting of John Henry Daley, and rightfully so. Daley is an excellent player and will be one of the leaders on Michigan’s defensive line this season. According to almost any word coming out of camp, Michigan’s best pass rusher is Nate Marshall.

Marshall is going to start across from Daley, and the two have a chance to combine for the best edge rushing duo that Michigan has had since Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo ran roughshod through the Big Ten in 2021.

Michigan runs deep at edge with Cameron Brandt, Carter Meadows, and Dom Nichols all anticipated to see some time in addition to the aforementioned starters.

In a game that Western Michigan should be trailing for a majority of the game, the pass rush should have plenty of opportunities to make plays in the backfield.

Tight Ends

In an offseason with so much focus on the pass catchers, there has been perhaps too little focus on the tight ends. Michigan may not have one they can reliably trust at the moment, and that’s something that has typically been a staple within their offense. Zack Marshall seems like the odds on favorite to start. Injuries have hampered Hogan Hansen, and it’s difficult to say what his status is.

One name to keep an eye on is true freshman Mason Bonner. His six-foot-seven frame could give Underwood another big target in the middle of the field.

Roddy Gayle Jr. has been granted a TRO in his pursuit to play for #Michigan this season.



The first victory Gayle Jr. needed.



STORY: https://t.co/UheJYoK2tM pic.twitter.com/GKrg3fE50A — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) September 2, 2026