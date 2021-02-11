VIDEO: Tampa Tom Becomes Tequila Tom During Bucs Celebration

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their second Super Bowl trophy in franchise history on Wednesday afternoon following a convincing 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

In place of a traditional parade through city streets, players and coaches took to the water for a boat parade through Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl victory - most in NFL history - Tom Brady arrived at the parade in his $2 million dollar boat and in the mood to party.

At one point, Brady tossed the Super Bowl trophy from his boat to tight end Rob Gronkowski who was riding in the boat just behind Brady. Unlike his performance in the Super Bowl, Brady's pass was slightly off - leading tight end Cameron Brate to save the day (and trophy) by making the catch.

"That was the best catch of my life," Brate said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Unbelievable. That was the best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire."

Later on in the day, a video emerged of Brady walking...or staggering...through an open gate with a giant smile on his face, being assisted by one of his teammates. As these things often do, the video quickly made its rounds across social media - prompting Brady to confirm that he was indeed feeling pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Though Brady has certainly cemented his legacy as the greatest NFL player of all time with his latest last championship ring, he intends to return in 2022 to build on his already untouchable legacy. While raising the Lombardi trophy during the postgame presentation on Sunday, the 43-year old quarterback - and oldest man to ever compete in a Super Bowl - made clear that he was far from done.

"Everything we dealt with all year...but the team had a lot of confidence, we came together at the right time. We're coming back. You know that.”

At the conclusion of Super Bowl LV, Brady found longtime friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski celebrating on the field. “This is what we do.” said Brady.

Brady might have appeared shaky on his feet on Wednesday, but it won’t be long before the official GOAT of the NFL is locked in and ready to prove everyone wrong again by securing ring No. 8.