Michigan has had 367 players drafted in the history of the NFL Draft and some of them have developed into some terrific professionals. Here's a look at the best player per round since the NFL moved to seven rounds in 1994.

Round 1 — Charles Woodson

As I outlined yesterday, Woodson is the most decorated professional Wolverine of all time. He's going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer next year when he's eligible and is widely regarded as one of the best two or three cornerbacks in the history of the NFL. After being drafted fourth overall by the Raiders, he went on to win a Super Bowl, play in nine Pro Bowls, take home countless awards and shut down receivers for 18 seasons.

First Round Honorable Mentions: Steve Hutchinson, Ty Law

Round 2 — LaMarr Woodley

Woodley was drafted 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2007 NFL Draft. That year, he was named to the All-Rookie Team after recording 11.5 sacks in his first professional season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and was a Pro Football Writers Association second-team All-Pro honoree that year as well. He played for the Cardinals and Raiders for a year each and retired in 2015.

Second Round Honorable Mentions: Frank Clark, David Harris, Chad Henne, Jon Jansen

Round 3 — Brian Griese

After leading Michigan to a national title, Griese was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 91st overall pick int he 1998 NFL Draft. Griese began his NFL career as a third-stringer and he won a Super Bowl during that time. Once a starter, he proved that he was the natural leader and efficient passer that he was at Michigan. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2000 and was the NFL's most accurate passer in 2004. Griese spent a total of 11 years in the NFL with the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers twice and Bears.

Third Round Honorable Mentions: Mario Manningham, Graham Glasgow, Delano Hill, Chris Wormley, Chase Winovich

Round 4 — Jon Runyan

Runyan was picked by the Houston Oilers with the 109th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. Runyan was actually the last active player to have played for the Oilers, who ultimately moved to Tennessee to become the Titans. Runyan carved out a 14-year NFL career and made 192 starts. He was an All-Pro in 1999 made the Pro Bowl in 2002. He was also named to the Philadelphia Eagles 75th Anniversary Team.

Fourth Round Honorable Mentions: Jason Avant, Larry Foote, Ben Gedeon, Ryan Glasgow

Round 5 — Maurice Hurst Jr.

Only five Michigan players have been drafted in the fifth round in the common draft era, and current Las Vegas Raider Mo Hurst is probably the best of the bunch. Taken just two years ago by the Raiders with the 140th overall pick, Hurst has shown that he has the skill and potential to be a long-time contributor in the NFL. After his rookie season, he received a 72.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the 46th highest grade among interior defenders. Hurst has 7.5 sacks in two seasons and is a key rotational player for the Raiders' defensive line.

Fifth Round Honorable Mentions: Steve Breaston, Jerame Tuman

Round 6 — Tom Brady

If only there was an obvious choice for the best sixth rounder...

How about the greatest football player of all time?

As everyone who follows the NFL knows, Brady was drafted 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, behind six other quarterbacks. He's still playing as he prepares for year 21 in Tampa Bay, and has not lost much. He has stacked up so many awards in the league that I'm going to include a screen shot rather than list some or all of them.

He's got the biggest and most accomplished resumé in the history of the NFL and has done things that no player will likely ever do again. Brady is the poster boy for a lot of things football, including the best sixth rounder to ever come out of Michigan.

Sixth Round Honorable Mentions: Dhani Jones, Cato June, Stephen Schilling

Round 7 — Jay Riemersma

Marques Colston is widely regarded as the best seventh round pick of all time, so it's obviously not an elite group. Colston was a fine player, but if he's the best ever, it's not going to take much to be on this list. Riemersma was picked 244th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1996 NFL Draft. He carved out a solid nine-year NFL career for the Bills and Steelers and finished with 221 catches for 2,524 yards and 23 touchdowns. Not bad considering there were only 10 more players drafted after Riemersma in 1996.

Seventh Round Honorable Mentions: Adrian Arrington, Junior Hemingway