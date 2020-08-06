2022 Athlete Treyveon Longmire Breaks Down Michigan Offer

Within the last week, Corbin (Ky.) High athlete Treyveon Longmire has picked up several Power Five scholarship offers, and the good news continues to trickle in. Michigan was among the bunch, joining Virginia, Virginia Tech and Kansas, but Longmire also holds offers from schools like Florida State, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“My recruitment has been going good. I've been talking to a lot of schools,” Longmire told Wolverine Digest. “Every school I talk to that is new, I would go research what type of education they have and academic stuff. That's what I'm looking into too is what type of education they have.”

As it pertains to Michigan, when Longmire researched the education at U-M he found that the school grades out well both on and off the football field. Longmire also added that they have a “tough” defense that is usually one of the better units across the country.

“It was actually surprising because they're one of the top traditional schools,” Longmire said. “They're a big school. I was shocked at first. Michigan, they're top dogs, and they're very traditional. My coach texted me, and every time a school wants to talk, coach texts me and says to call this school. I was just talking it as a normal talk, then when they offered me I was kind of surprised.”

Now quickly approaching the 20 offer threshold, Longmire has a wealth of options, but the 2022 prospect detailed how it has been a bit tougher to learn about these prospective schools during the recruiting dead period. Once that timeperiod is over, however, Longmire is looking to take a visit to Ohio State to check out the Buckeyes' campus since he's originally from Ohio.

Many schools, such as Michigan and Florida State, are intrigued by Longmire's ability as a two-way prospect, but he gravitates more towards the defensive back position. Standing at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Longmire has the frame to play in the secondary with his length, and he's continuing to learn more about the position each season.

“Last year when I first started playing DB, I was still trying to learn that position and figure out my reads,” Longmire said. “This year is going to be a whole different story.”

Last year, Longmire was a highly effective running back as well, though. His high school runs a zone blocking scheme, and time and time again Longmire would take the handoff from shotgun formation, make a read at the line of scrimmage, cut once and then dart downfield towards the end zone.

“I'm a fast player, a quick player off the ball,” Longmire said. “I make quick cuts.”

But to be specific, Longmire sees himself as a cornerback at the next level, so he's excited to kick off his junior season and to see how much he can develop in the secondary.

Which position do you think is a greater need for the Wolverines moving forward-- running back or cornerback? Should U-M recruit Longmire at both positions before finding out where he would fit best? Let us know!