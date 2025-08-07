Two Michigan football legends reconnect at Detroit Lions training camp
When it comes to the NFL, you don't have to look far to find Michigan football legends making their mark. From all-time greats like Tom Brady and Charles Woodson to rising stars like Mason Graham and Will Johnson, the league is filled with talent that once wore the iconic winged helmet in Ann Arbor. On Wednesday, two of the most legendary Wolverines crossed paths in Detroit during Lions training camp—Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard.
Hutchinson, entering his fourth NFL season, is looking to bounce back strong after a season-ending injury in 2024. He's already cemented himself as one of the NFL's premier edge rushers and a cornerstone of the Lions' defense. Since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has built an impressive resume—he owns the franchise record for longest sack streak (5 games), is tied for the most quarterback hits in a single game (5), and recorded the second-most single-game sacks in team history (4.5). As a rookie, he made NFL history as the first defensive lineman to record multiple games with both an interception and fumble recovery, and the first rookie DL ever to haul in three interceptions.
While their eras didn't overlap, Hutchinson and Howard share more than just Michigan roots—they're also both Detroit Lions. Howard, a Heisman Trophy winner and unanimous All-American in 1991, joined the Lions in 1999 and played there until his retirement in 2002. Over his 11-year NFL career, he recorded over 12,000 all-purpose yards, was named MVP in Super Bowl XXXI, and made his lone Pro Bowl appearance as a Lion in 2000.
Still, when fans in Michigan hear the names Desmond Howard and Aidan Hutchinson, it's their legendary careers in Ann Arbor that first come to mind. Howard's electrifying Heisman season and Hutchinson's key role in Michigan's recent rise have etched both names permanently into Wolverine history.
