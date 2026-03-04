Linebacker From High School Football Powerhouse Locks in Official Visit With Michigan
Michigan football is working on lining up spring and summer visits as Kyle Whittingham and his staff ramp up the intensity on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday, On3's The Wolverine Ethan McDowell reported that the Wolverines have locked in an official visit with priority class of 2027 linebacker Brayden Watson from high school football powerhouse Buford (Georgia) as he will be coming to Ann Arbor for his OV on June 19.
Watson is ranked as the No. 474 prospect in the class of 2027, the 36th-ranked linebacker and the No. 53 player in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
McDowell reported Watson also plans on visiting Ann Arbor for one of Michigan's spring practices on April 9.
Michigan's 2027 class
The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.
Michigan's class ranks 20th in college football to this point, according to Rivals.
