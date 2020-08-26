Michigan Offers 2022 OL / DL Ty Chan

Though Michigan has been a bit quiet lately on the recruiting front after opening up fall practices, the Wolverines did extend an offer to Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy two-way lineman Ty Chan on Wednesday.

In Chan's tweet, the 6-5, 265-pound lineman thanked U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner for the offer, so while the 2022 prospect plays on defensive end as well, Michigan is evaluating him on the offensive side of the ball.

With Michigan in the mix, Chan also has offers from Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Boston College and William and Mary for a total of eight scholarships, but he is picking up steam on the recruiting trail and that number is expected to grow. In fact, the Golden Gophers offers Chan just minutes after he landed a scholarship from Michigan on Wednesday.

As a player who is versatile enough to play both ways at the high school level, Chan looks to be a more polished recruit as an offensive tackle who can sink his hips in, maintain a low center of gravity and finish blocks. Chan's high school operates an offense that prioritizes running the football, so his ability to latch onto a defender and drive them into the ground shines a bit more than his pass protection technique at this stage, though he is competent in both areas.

While Chan plays on defense too, he likes a little slow off the hoof and is not the most agile player on the field, often using his strength and persistence to blow up plays near the line of scrimmage. He could potentially grow into a role as a defensive tackle, so he might be better served moving to the interior defensive line for his final two years of high school ball, but that still remains to be seen.

According to Rivals.com, Chan is ranked as a four-star prospect as the No. 26 offensive tackle and No. 177 prospect overall in the 2022 cycle. On Rivals, Chan checks in as the No. 2 player in the state of Massachusetts, sitting behind only Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols linebacker Tyler Martin. Immediately following Chan on that list is Brookline (Mass.) Dexter lineman Sullivan Weidman and Everett (Mass.) High wide receiver Ismael Zamor. All four players currently hold offers from the Wolverines.

As a top 200 player in the country, Chan physically overpowers many of his opponents, so focusing on technique and fundamentals would be one way for the Michigan target to continue to rise in the rankings moving forward.

When looking at 2022 class as a whole, Chan is one of nearly 30 offensive linemen to record an offer from Michigan thus far, so Coach Warinner has cast a wide net of prospects to monitor moving forward.

It would not be a surprise to see U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown become active in this recruitment since Massachusetts is commonly regarded as his area of expertise, and a combination of both Warinner and Brown could be an effective tandem in convincing Chan to choose Michigan, but the 2022 prospects is likely not close to a decision as he is just beginning to rise from a recruiting standpoint.

What do you think of Michigan's focus on the offensive line positions in the 2022 cycle? Would you like to see U-M land guys that could play either offensive or defensive line at the next level like Chan? Let us know!