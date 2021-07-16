Incredible Video Tours Michigan Football Facilities
When it comes to facilities for college athletics, the University of Michigan provides its student-athletes with some of the top amenities found anywhere in the world.
Michigan's cutting-edge athletic facilities include a $168 million, 280,000-square-foot South campus Performance Center, a $14.8 million upgrade to the Football Performance Center inside Schembechler Hall and a $21 million, 32,000 square-foot weight room. Additionally, the University of Michigan became the first Jordan-brand school - giving student athletes access to a seemingly endless supply of Michigan-edition Jordan shoes and gear.
Needless to say, life is good for a student-athlete at the University of Michigan. That is especially true for members of the Michigan Football program, as evidenced by this awesome video that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at all of the amenities available to those lucky enough to wear the winged helmet.
An explanation of the most recent facility updates were provided via MGoBlue.com:
Schembechler Hall, constructed in 1990, is named after former head football coach Bo Schembechler. It houses football training facilities and the Towsley Family Museum. The building is connected to Oosterbaan Field House and the Al Glick Field House. The project also includes renovations to team meeting and equipment rooms and administrative spaces. The $14.8 million project calls for the renovation of approximately 24,000 square feet and construction of an additional 8,000 square feet for athletic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness and nutrition for the football program. The combined projects will create one unified performance center for the football program, enabling the entire team to work out at the same time.