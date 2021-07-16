Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Incredible Video Tours Michigan Football Facilities

The Michigan Football program boasts some of the top facilities found anywhere in the world.
Author:
Publish date:

When it comes to facilities for college athletics, the University of Michigan provides its student-athletes with some of the top amenities found anywhere in the world.

Michigan's cutting-edge athletic facilities include a $168 million, 280,000-square-foot South campus Performance Center, a $14.8 million upgrade to the Football Performance Center inside Schembechler Hall and a $21 million, 32,000 square-foot weight room.  Additionally, the University of Michigan became the first Jordan-brand school - giving student athletes access to a seemingly endless supply of Michigan-edition Jordan shoes and gear.  

Needless to say, life is good for a student-athlete at the University of Michigan. That is especially true for members of the Michigan Football program, as evidenced by this awesome video that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at all of the amenities available to those lucky enough to wear the winged helmet.

An explanation of the most recent facility updates were provided via MGoBlue.com:

Schembechler Hall, constructed in 1990, is named after former head football coach Bo Schembechler. It houses football training facilities and the Towsley Family Museum. The building is connected to Oosterbaan Field House and the Al Glick Field House. The project also includes renovations to team meeting and equipment rooms and administrative spaces. The $14.8 million project calls for the renovation of approximately 24,000 square feet and construction of an additional 8,000 square feet for athletic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness and nutrition for the football program. The combined projects will create one unified performance center for the football program, enabling the entire team to work out at the same time.

d'arco perkins-mcallister
Football

Incredible Video Tours Michigan Football Facilities

EypiGvvWUAUYwTI
Football

Why Jim Harbaugh Should Roll The Dice With JJ McCarthy

tay'shawn trent
Recruiting

Michigan Commit Tay'Shawn Trent Being Watched Closely This Season

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Top Michigan Target Includes Michigan in Top 5

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

You Can Now Ask Hunter Dickinson Anything You Want

E4woRiVXEAMs9La
Recruiting

Big Time Michigan Target Sets Commitment Date

jim harbaugh
Football

CBS Sports Places Jim Harbaugh On Coaching Hot Seat

Juwan Howard Big Ten Championship
Basketball

Michigan Leads Big Ten In 2022 National Title Odds