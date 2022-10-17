VIDEO: James Franklin Explodes During U-M Tunnel Altercation

As Michigan and Penn State entered the tunnel during halftime of last weekends matchup, the two teams began exchanging words. What started out as a verbal altercation led to some folks from the Penn State side throwing what appeared to be complimentary PB&J sandwiches toward the Wolverines as they entered the locker room.

Penn State head coach James Franklin can clearly be seen - and heard - accusing Michigan of instigating the heated exchange in the video clip below: