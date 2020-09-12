SI.com
Michigan Going After 2022's Top-Ranked Prospect Walter Nolen

Eric Rutter

Playing at Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedictine at Auburndale, defensive tackle Walter Nolen is ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2022, and Michigan entered the mix with an offer for the 6-4, 300-pounder on Sunday.

As the top-ranked player in the country, Nolen is inundated with attention from Power Five conferences on a daily basis, so the recruiting process has become second nature to the big time defensive lineman. However, don't expect for Nolen to be the type of prospect that makes a big deal about his eventual college decision because according to SBA head coach Marlon Walls, Nolen is in this position because he's such a humble kid.

"One of the things I love about him is he doesn't really buy into all the hype," Walls told Wolverine Digest. "That comes from his family as well. He's a very, very humble kid. He enjoys the attention as far as colleges reaching out to him and giving him offers, but if you ask him he's going to tell you 1,000 other things he can get better at."

As a player who keeps his head down and focuses on the work in front of him, Nolan holds scholarships from programs such as Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma and Michigan, but other powerhouses are sure to join the fray over the next couple years. Still, don't expect for Nolen to release a top group anytime soon despite the interest.

"I don't think he's put a bunch of teams up there because he's getting so much attention," Walls said. "I think it's going to come down to him relationship-wise, who he trusts, and then a nice, family atmosphere with that school."

From a football perspective, it is easy to see why Nolen has drawn this much attention. The Michigan target is stout in the middle, overflows with power and can break through double teams to cause havoc in the backfield with regularity. And while he is gifted from a physical perspective, Nolen has worked on the intricacies of his position-- as well as others-- heading into his junior campaign. 

"He's a legit, very very smart football player," Walls said. "When I say football player, I really don't just see him as a defensive lineman. The kid can throw the football down the field as far as he wants. We have a package for him with the ball in his hand and he can be stuck at middle linebacker too. So, playing all the positions on the defensive line is actually easier for him. He's a heck of a football player."

Specifically, Walls says that he has worked with Nolen on hand placement over the offseason. Once Nolen figures out whether his blocker is a high puncher or a low puncher, then he can work on how to beat that assignment and made life difficult for the opposing quarterback. 

While that type of work ethic is a plus for any school that lands him, what separates Nolen even further and cements his place as the top 2022 prospect in the nation is his ability to lead his teammates.

"Once he hits the field and puts his hand in the ground, he's a heck of a leader already," Walls said. "Whatever is in front of him, he's going to take it with him. He knows one speed. There are times I have to pull him out of practice because he's smelling blood when it's time to go. He loves being with the guys, and the guys love him."

For many five-stars, character and work ethic can be factors that prevent them from achieving similarly high levels in college as they did in high school. For Nolen, that will not be an issue. Michigan has a reputation for taking high character players, and Walls says that Nolen fits that bill perfectly. 

However, it will be very important for Michigan to get Nolen on campus once the recruiting dead period is over according to his head coach. If that happens, U-M has a shot in this one, but the Wolverines will be fighting from behind as the five-star prospect has already checked out several other schoools.

Will Michigan be able to get Nolen on campus? How should the Wolverines approach this recruitment? Let us know!

