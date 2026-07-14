Warde Manuel is Confident But Uncertain: 'I Don't Know What The Future Holds' at Michigan

Just two days before the University of Michigan's Board of Regents holds their meeting, athletic director Warde Manuel sat down with Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider to discuss various subjects — including his status at Michigan.

It was Sunday that reports came out stating the board was holding a meeting, and Manuel's job would be discussed. Stemming from the Jenner & Block investigation that has taken place since November 13 of last year — looking into the conduct of the athletic department.

Manuel told Webb that he has not seen the report and it's going to be up to the President on whether it gets released or if any of the findings get released.

And as for Manuel himself, he put out a statement on Monday.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The president and I have had several great conversations over the past couple of days. There are no plans for me not to continue to be the athletic director for the near future," Manuel told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports.

And the keywords were 'near future'. But Manuel, who signed a five-year extension back on Dec. 5 2024, says he believes four years is near, and he hopes to continue to be Michigan's AD for a long time, despite not knowing what the future may hold.

"I don't know what the future is going to be as it relates to how soon and when," Manuel said of his future. "I have four years left on my contract. I'd like to live a longer life. Four years is near. It's the future. I don't know what the future is going to be and how long I'll be in this position, but I do know that I'm here today and I do know that I'm going to be here tomorrow. And I do feel confident in the things that I have done here at Michigan."

Have there been buy-out talks

With Manuel's future in question, one scenario that's been floated out there is that Michigan and Manuel are in talks of a resolution, which would call for the university to buy out his contract. Respected Author and Michigan insider John U. Bacon reported that his sources had told him that on Sunday evening.

And Webb asked Manuel as such on Tuesday morning. Manuel didn't deny that there have been buy-out talks, and he said there had been a lot discussed over the last six or seven months during the Jenner & Block investigation.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I've had several conversations over the last six or seven months about the future and things that have happened and different opportunities and different ways that things could go," said Manuel. "There's no doubt about it. I'm not gonna hide from that conversation that occurs. But as it relates to where things are gonna go, I'm not 100% certain yet. And so, part of this is those conversations happen. Things are discussed along the way."

Why he wants to continue to despite the backlash

Manuel has been the athletic director at Michigan since 2016 and, under his watch, he has had some highs and there have been lows. In the last three years, Michigan football and men's basketball won titles, but the scandals have added up.

Manuel told Webb he has been fired at least three times on social media, and despite all the backlash that comes his way, he wants to continue what he's been doing.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Because I love this place," Manuel said. "My blood, sweat, and tears are somewhere in Michigan Stadium and on the fields of play, and in Schembechler Hall, and on the track, three degrees from here. I've been a part of this place for 40 years. I have a deep love for this place, and I want us to be great and to continue to drive success.

"And so if it's up to me to face the challenges that I face, to help the student athletes, the coaches, the staff, to be successful, then that's the challenges I'm gonna face. Nobody said this job was gonna be easy. And whenever I leave Michigan, whoever steps in here next shouldn't assume Michigan is easy."