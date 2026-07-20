Speaking to The Michigan Insider last week, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he and the Wolverines' president had several good conversations and there were no plans for him to step away.. for the near future.

"There are no plans for me not to continue to be the athletic director for the near future," Manuel said.

And now we know what the near future is. On Monday, reports broke that Manuel was stepping down as Michigan's athletic director after the calendar year. Michigan is also expected to release some findings of the Jenner & Block investigation, but not all of the report.

Michigan will immediately start a search to find a replacement athletic director.

The Jenner & Block report

Michigan sought out Jenner & Block to look into the Michigan athletic department. That was back on November 13, 2025, and nearly a month later, Sherrone Moore was out as Michigan's head coach due to an inappropriate relationship with ex-staffer Paige Shiver. The university paid $12 million for the investigation.

The University of Michigan released its athletics investigation online, and when it comes to Manuel, the report stated that Manuel demonstrated great leadership, but it also identified failures to quickly act on wrongdoings.

"The culture review found that Warde Manuel demonstrated important leadership strengths, particularly his commitment to student-athletes. At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees."

There was also some positive light from the report, however. According to the findings, there was no widespread of misconduct throughout the athletic department.

"No. Neither the investigation nor the culture review found that misconduct was widespread throughout the department," it said.

Michigan spokesman confirms Manuel's exit

While the University of Michigan doesn't have anymore additional statements at this time regarding either Warde Manuel's exit from Michigan, or the Jenner & Block investigation, there was confirmation from a spokesman inside the university that Manuel would be leaving after the calendar year.

Michigan athletics are coming off two national championship seasons in the past three years under Manuel's leadership. The football program won the national title in 2023 and the men's basketball program won this past season.

While Michigan was able to win titles and games with Manuel as the athletic director, it's hard to say what the general public will remember about Manuel's time here, with some scandals unfolding under his watch.