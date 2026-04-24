Former Michigan Staffer Paige Shiver Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Sherrone Moore Saga

Former Michigan staffer Paige Shiver spoke out for the first time on the saga involving her relationship with former Wolverines football coach Sherrone Moore in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America that aired on Friday.

Shiver, who worked extensively with the football program over the last couple of seasons when Moore served as the program’s coach, told GMA that the university did not do enough to protect her.

“He controlled everything that was going on in my life and they didn’t do anything about it,” Shiver said. “They knew the things that he was doing to me and no one did anything about it because they cared more about winning football games, not having another scandal, and trying to protect the head coach.”

Shiver called her affair with Moore an “open secret” within the program, but both Shiver and Moore denied the relationship after the school initially investigated it early last fall, according to the university. Michigan elected to further investigate Shiver and Moore in November, when the school hired Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block. The outcome of the investigation was that Moore was in breach of his contract due to an inappropriate relationship with Shiver, who broke off her relationship with the Wolverines coach two days before he was formally terminated last December.

Michigan provided a statement to ABC News in response to Shiver’s claim that the school had not done enough to protect her.

“The University of Michigan terminated Sherrone Moore promptly upon discovering his undisclosed workplace relationship with a direct report. His conduct violated university policy, and we expect more from our leaders. The University of Michigan is committed to ensuring a professional and respectful workplace for all members of its community.”

Shiver’s contract was not renewed this offseason.

Shiver discusses incident in residence, charges levied against Moore

Moore entered Shiver’s residence on Dec. 10, hours after he was fired as Michigan’s football coach, to confront her. Moore threatened to harm himself with butter knives after forcing his way into Shiver’s apartment.

“All of a sudden I hear footsteps and they’re getting closer and louder,” Shiver said. “He barges in and he’s standing this close to me. And he said, ‘You ruined my life. Why would you do this to me?’ And then I started backing up and he starts following me.”

Shiver said that Moore grabbed the butter knives shortly thereafter and threatened to harm himself. Moore also texted Shiver in the leadup to the incident at her residence, telling her that he hated her and that his “blood was on her hands.”

Moore was initially arrested on multiple felony charges, which were reduced to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship. He pleaded no contest in March and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation in mid-April.

Shiver believes that Moore should have received a more serious sentence for the incident.

“I don’t think it reflects what he did to me. He took no accountability,” she said.

Michigan hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore in late December after he resigned from his longtime post with the Utes.

More College Football from Sports Illustrated