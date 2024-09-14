WATCH: Michigan scores first rushing TD of the season
The Michigan defense looked suspect on the opening drive allowing Arkansas State to convert two of three third downs. Safety Quinten Johnson also had a late hit penalty on a third down that moved the chains for the Red Wolves. But Michigan escaped the drive unscathed after Arkansas State missed a field goal.
The Wolverines offense turned around and moved the ball down the field methodically. Donovan Edwards, per usual, drew the start at running back with Davis Warren making his third-career start for the maize and blue. Edwards struggled to get much of anything going on the ground so Michigan turned to Kalel Mullings.
Mullings' first carry went for six yards. His next, a 30-yard scamper for a Michigan touchdown. Mullings currently has two carries for 36 yards on the ground. Edwards has four carries for 11 yards through most of the first quarter.
Mullings' touchdown run marks Michigan's first rushing score as a team in the 2024 season.
