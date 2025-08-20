SI

Urban Meyer Had Surprising Take on Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Punishment

Andy Nesbitt

Urban Meyer took a shot at the NCAA over Michigan's sanctions for stealing signs.
Late last week the Michigan football program finally received its sanctions from the NCAA over the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga that occurred during the Jim Harbaugh era. The punishment included a $20 million fine, a one-game suspension for current head coach Sherrone Moore, loss of postseason revenue and recruiting restrictions.

Not included in the list of sanctions was any postseason ban, which is something other teams in the past had been given by the NCAA when rules were broken.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer sounded off this week about Michigan's punishment, saying the NCAA did the right thing by not punishing the current players for something that happened when they weren't there. Meyer knows what that is like, as his first Ohio State team back in 2012 got banned from the postseason due to violations committed during Jim Tressel's run as head coach.

"In December of 2011, I had to stand in front of a group of seniors and tell them they were not allowed to play in a bowl or championship game in their final year of college football, for something they had nothing to do with," Meyer said on his podcast, The Triple Option. "One of the most difficult things I've ever done. That same group went 12-0 and were unable to play for the national championship of college football. The recent NCAA ruling to not punish players that weren't involved is correct. However, this ruling also proves that the NCAA as an enforcement arm no longer exists."

That's an interesting take from Meyer, who hasn't coached any team since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of his first season back in 2021. Ohio State fans probably wanted to hear him blast their rival program but it does make sense that players shouldn't lose out on opportunities because of something they had nothing to do with.

We'll have to wait and see if he has more to say on the Fox pregame show a week from Saturday when they'll be in Columbus for the Texas-Ohio State showdown.

Andy Nesbitt
