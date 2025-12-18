SI

Missouri State Hires ACC Offensive Coordinator As Coach Hours Before Xbox Bowl

The Bears enjoyed a successful first FBS season.

Patrick Andres

Casey Woods is reportedly set to become Missouri State's coach.
Casey Woods is reportedly set to become Missouri State's coach. / Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

Missouri State's first season in FBS was a rousing success—such a success, in fact, that the Bears lost coach Ryan Beard to Coastal Carolina.

However, Beard's old role reportedly will not stay vacant for long. Missouri State is naming SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods its next coach on a five-year contract, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Woods, 42, has worked for the Mustangs since 2022. Under the watchful eye of coach Rhett Lashlee, Woods has helped turned SMU into an ACC power that qualified for the College Football Playoff in its first year in the conference.

Before working for the Mustangs, Woods served as Missouri's tight ends coach from 2020 to '21. He has also spent time at Arkansas State, Auburn, Tennessee (his alma mater), and UAB.

The Bears, 6-6 this season, are scheduled to play the Red Wolves Thursday night in the Xbox Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football