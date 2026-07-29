Way Too Early Michigan Football Opponent Preview: Week 3 vs. UTEP

After games against Western Michigan and Oklahoma to begin the season, Michigan will remain in Ann Arbor and take on the UTEP Miners. Along with Western Michigan, this one should be a game the Wolverines are looking at to win big early on this season. Let's take a deeper look at UTEP below.

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear looks for an open receiver during the Delaware vs. UTEP game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 Recap

UTEP was one of the worst teams in FBS last year as they finished just 2-10 overall, and 1-7 in Conference-USA. Their only wins were in week 1 against New Mexico State, and week 3 against UT Martin. They did play a number of teams close last year, including Texas in week 4. It was a 7-3 game with just under two minutes left in the first half before Texas would go on to win by a score of 27-10.

Former 5-star recruit Malachi Nelson started the season at quarterback for UTEP before deciding to enter the transfer portal again after losing his job midway through the season. UTEP would go on to finish 99th in scoring offense last season, and 112th in total offense. The offense last year for UTEP was quite bad, needless to say.

On defense, they ranked 110th in scoring defense, and 87th in total defense. Their defense was slightly better at limiting yards than allowing scoring, but still was not a very good unit overall. UTEP was clearly not a very good football team last year, but can/will that change in 2026?

NMSU's Armahn Hale tackles UTEP’s Kenny Odom during the annual I-10 rivalry football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moves made for 2026

In 2026, UTEP returns just 35% of last season's production. They rank 126 nationally in that category overall, and stand at 129th nationally in returning offensive production, while they rank 99th nationally in returning defensive production.

They brought in a new quarterback, a transfer from Incarnate Word, in EJ Colson. He's supposed to be a more natural fit for what UTEP wants to do offensively with his dual-threat abilities. At Incarnate Word last year, he threw for 2,142 yards while completing 70.9% of his passes, with 16 TD's and 4 INT's. He also ran for 287 yards and 3 TD's. He should help bring slightly more competent quarterback play to UTEP in 2026.

As well as bringing in EJ Colson, they brought in multiple running backs to try and get the ground game back on track in Lamar Spelling from Buffalo, Tavorus Jones from Missouri, and Elijah McCoy returns from last year's team. To help with the passing game, UTEP added Carver Cheeks who's a bigger body at 6'-2" 197 lbs. target out wide. Last year he caught 71 passes for 929 yards and 6 TD's for Northern Colorado.

UTEP will clearly look pretty different than what they did last year, at least in terms of personnel, but will they be any better this season and could they give Michigan issues in the Big House?

A UTEP football player runs the ball during spring practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Michigan should handle the Miners

Despite bringing in a lot of different personnel, UTEP is not expected to be much better in 2026. Their current spread against Oklahoma in week one is currently set at -49.5 in favor of the Sooners. Clearly Oklahoma is expected to beat up on the Miners, and I would expect a similar betting line if the game between Michigan and UTEP were publicly available.

After the tough test against Oklahoma in week two, Michigan should get a chance to beat up on another team in week three of their season. After this one, the Wolverines begin Big Ten play so you could see Michigan try to get some younger players some extra reps in this one if the opportunity presents itself. Michigan fans should expect to win this game big, something in the neighborhood of a 42-3 type win would be a welcome sight to see.

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