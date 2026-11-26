Kyle Whittingham had named Bryce Underwood the starting quarterback ahead of the Ohio State game this past Monday. But shortly after Whittingham's press conference, CBS Sports revealed that Underwood was dealing with a lower-leg injury, which cast his availability in doubt.

“Bryce is the guy. Bryce is the guy and Tommy (Carr) is number two,” Whittingham said. “Barring any unforeseen ... getting dinged up in practice or something like that, that's how it'll be."

When the Wolverines' initial injury report came out on Wednesday night, Underwood, among several other Michigan players, was listed as questionable. However, it sounds like Underwood is trending in the right direction.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Underwood will be available for the game and is expected to start, like Whittingham noted on Monday.

"Quarterback Bryce Underwood is expected to be available against Ohio State for Michigan this weekend. He’d been limited in practice earlier this week with a hamstring injury. He’s in line to start at Ohio State, barring a setback. He’d been considered questionable," Thamel reported per his sources.

Underwood trending to play, but will Michigan be depleted?

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It's good news for Michigan that it will get the player the coaching staff wants to start against the Buckeyes. Underwood started the last game against UCLA, in which the Wolverines won a three-overtime thriller against the Bruins.

But Michigan's injury report was less than desirable heading into its season finale. Not only was Underwood listed as Questionable, but Andrew Marsh, Blake Frazier, Brady Norton, Jordan Marshall, and both John Henry Daley and Rod Moore, among others, on the defensive side of the ball were listed as Questionable.

Against UCLA, Michigan missed the trio of Marshall, Marsh, and JJ Buchanan, along with Frazier on the line. And while the Bruins came into Ann Arbor undefeated, Ohio State is still a different beast, even with a 7-4 record.

Michigan could use all of its skill players in this game. Savion Hiter has run for over 100 yards in each of the past two games, and deserves to be the bell cow, but having Marshall available would certainly help the Wolverines' run game.

So would having Marsh back. He served a one-game suspension against UCLA, but was expected to return to the field against Ohio State. Dealing with legal issues, his status could change day-to-day.

Michigan could once again depend on its youth against the Buckeyes.

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