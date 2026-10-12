Michigan Football Gets Concerning Long-Term Injury News Ahead of Penn State

It's been a game of musical chairs for the Michigan offensive line this season. As the 2026 season was about to begin, Kyle Whittingham felt good about seven or eight linemen on the team, but as the season marches on — the number dwindles.

Andrew Babalola was the first offensive lineman to suffer an injury. Then Evan Link went out. And then starting right tackle Andrew Sprague suffered an undisclosed injury ahead of the UTEP game, and hasn't been back since.

The Wolverines moved Link to left tackle and Blake Frazier to right tackle. Michigan was hopeful to use the bye week to get players healthy for its remaining seven games, but the outlook doesn't sound great for Sprague. While Sprague's timeline might be weeks out, it does sound like the Wolverines will get Babalola back very soon.

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"Andrew [Sprague], I'm not sure. It's way out there if he comes back. It's way out there," Whittingham said of Sprague's timeline.

"Andrew Babalola, fortunately, will be able to start practice this week, which will be the first time in, what, a month. It's been a big disappointment for us because we were really counting on him. He was cleared to play way back when we told you that he had a setback and then another setback. So hopefully, knock on wood, if we can keep him on the field, then he'll definitely have a chance to help us.

"To answer your question: He'll start practicing today. We'll gradually ramp him up throughout the week and see if he's ready to contribute this Saturday. He'll really help us if he can because we're really thin there and got some other guys dinged up in the Minnesota game that will be questionable. That will come out on Wednesday in the injury report."

Sprague's perplexing injury

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Michigan's starting guard Nate Efobi has also been dinged up, and it's possible he is one of the linemen Whittingham was referring to that will be questionable for the availability report. Michigan could use Babalola, a former five-star, back as soon as possible. While he has yet to play a college football game, we know the talent is there, and if the Wolverines feel that he will help them win — expect him to play.

But getting Babalola back likely won't offset the loss of Sprague. Whittingham won't go into details on Sprague, but one thing is for certain — he is missed.

"I am perplexed, and so is he, I think," said Whittingham. "Because there's a lot that goes into it, several opinions, differing opinions. And I guess now the opinions have maybe dovetailed a little bit and kind of settled in a place where everyone's in agreement.

"It doesn't change the fact that he's not available or won't be available for several weeks. But at least we feel now that maybe they've got a handle on it — not a handle on it, but they've got some agreement on it. We sure miss him. He's a good player. He's a really good football player."

Michigan's initial availability report for the game against Penn State will come out on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see who is on the list, and if the Wolverines are in danger of missing more starting linemen for the home game against the Nittany Lions.

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