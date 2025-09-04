Why Michigan fans should be excited — and nervous — for Saturday's clash with Oklahoma
The Michigan Wolverines are set to hit the road this weekend for a highly anticipated top-20 showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in primetime on ABC. With ESPN's College GameDay also making the trip to Norman, it's clear that this matchup is taking center stage on the national college football scene this weekend.
For Michigan, this early-season clash serves as a crucial litmus test. It's a chance to gauge where the Wolverines stand among the nation's championship contenders. While a loss wouldn't derail their goals — including a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff — a win could send a powerful message and establish Michigan as a legitimate contender in the national title conversation.
As the Wolverines prepare for this matchup, here's one reason to feel optimistic about their chances — and one reason for concern.
Reason for Optimism: Offensive Balance is Back
One of the biggest takeaways from Michigan's win over New Mexico last weekend was the return of offensive balance for the Wolverines — something sorely missing last season. The Wolverines racked up 251 passing yards and 201 rushing yards, a near-perfect split of success through the air and on the ground.
Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looked poised and confident, showcasing why he's considered one of the most exciting young talents in the country. In the backfield, the duo of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall provided a consistent ground threat, taking pressure off the aerial attack.
Credit is also due to Michigan's experienced offensive line, which returned four guys who started last season. Their cohesion and protection allowed the offense to flow efficiently, and if they can replicate that performance and balanced attack in Norman, Michigan's chances of walking out with a victory are high.
Reason for Concern: Vulnerability in the Secondary
While Michigan's defense was stout against the run — holding New Mexico to just 50 rushing yards — the secondary showed some cracks. The Wolverines allowed 217 passing yards on 32-of-48 attempts and gave up some explosive plays that led to points.
Yes, Michigan forced three interceptions, which helped kill any momentum that New Mexico was hoping to gain. But Oklahoma's passing attack is definitely on another level when compared to what the Wolverines saw last weekend. Veteran QB John Mateer went 30-of-37 for 395 yards against Illinois State to open the season. If the Sooners are able to exploit Michigan's secondary and connect on big plays downfield, it could put the Wolverines in an uncomfortable position — forcing the offense to play catch-up in a hostile road environment.
That scenario could especially be dangerous for a young quarterback like Underwood, who, despite his talent, is still adjusting to life at the collegiate level. Asking him to press and take risks against a team like Oklahoma on the road could lead to costly mistakes.
The good news for Michigan is that its aggressive front should make things difficult for Mateer. Edge rushers TJ Guy and Derrick Moore, along with linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham (who returns in the second half), are well-equipped to generate consistent pressure and keep Mateer uncomfortable in the pocket. That disruptive presence up front could help ease the burden on the secondary and limit Oklahoma's ability to hit explosive plays downfield.
Final Thoughts
Saturday's showdown between Michigan and Oklahoma isn't just another game — it's an opportunity to make a statement. If the Wolverines can stay balanced offensively and tighten up their coverage in the secondary, there's have every reason to believe they'll walk out of Norman with a big-time win. But if the defense gives up big plays and the offense is forced out of its comfort zone, things could go sideways in a hurry.
All eyes will be on Norman this weekend, and Michigan has the chance to prove it belongs in the championship conversation.