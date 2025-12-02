Why Michigan’s sobering 2025 ending still can’t be labeled a failure of a season
As Michigan QB Bryce Underwood was picked off on fourth down this past Saturday in the Big House, fans -- who remained sitting to see if the Wolverines could muster any more points -- started to exit Michigan Stadium. As Ohio State took the field to run out the clock, if it wasn't already, it was a sobering experience for both the Michigan program and fans.
For four years, the only thing anyone on Michigan's team knew was beating the Buckeyes. Michigan was the more dominant team since 2021 and the Wolverines showed that in the trenches. But in Ohio State's 27-9 win over the Wolverines, Ohio State beat the Wolverines at their own game.
Ohio State established the run and ran for 186 yards compared to Michigan's 100. Many expected the Buckeyes to outthrow Michigan, but not too many people thought Underwood would only pass for 63 yards and an INT in the game.
While the loss to Ohio State stings, as it should, the end result shows Michigan went 9-3 this season with a chance at 10 wins if the Wolverines can win their bowl game. Gaining that 10th win means a lot to Sherrone Moore and his program, but as things stand now, Michigan is a nine-win team that had hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
So was this season a failure? I don't think so.
Youngest team in the Big Ten had valleys but also showed potential
Michigan had the youngest team in the Big Ten Conference entering the 2025 season. The Wolverines ended the season starting six freshmen (true and redshirt) on offense, and there were several freshmen contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
Guys like LB Nate Owusu-Boateng, CB Jayden Sanders and Elijah Dotson, and S Jordan Young were all on the field down the stretch
While Bryce Underwood and other freshmen dominated the high school level, as we saw, there is a major learning curve in college. Underwood ended his freshman regular season throwing for 2,229 yards, nine TDs, and six INTs. While his usage might be malpractice, and that's an argument for a different day, we saw some evolution from Underwood as the season progressed.
Underwood went from throwing rockets early on to finally showing some touch on the football. Take out the Ohio State game, it was bad all around from everyone that's not named Jordan Marshall. Even in the Northwestern game, prior to Underwood's two INTs, he would throw the ball hard when needed, he could layer the ball past the LBs, and use touch to get the ball downfield.
Did Underwood live up to his No. 1 ranking? No. But there are plenty of variables involved. Michigan isn't going away from its run game, the Wolverines didn't have too many playmakers, and for half the year it seemed as if Michigan was protecting its young QB instead of allowing him to play loose.
Are there developmental needs for Underwood? 100%. But for anyone to say he didn't get any better throughout the year would be wrong. He made plenty of strides in both the wins over Northwestern and Maryland. Now, it's just taking a bigger step.
I also have to mention Andrew Marsh. The four-star WR led the Big Ten in receiving post Oct 1 -- up until the OSU game. Marsh was electric and became the go-to guy for Underwood. That connection will remain in Ann Arbor for another two to three years.
Beat every team Michigan was supposed to
While Michigan didn't beat the three teams it was underdogs to, the Wolverines took care of business in the other nine games. Some people might not find this as a positive, but if you look at 2024, Michigan lost to both Washington and Illinois -- two games I would argue Michigan should have won.
Going back to the youngest team in the Big Ten, the Wolverines found adversity several times this season, but managed to pull through -- see the Northwestern game after Underwood threw two late interceptions.
This roster had plenty of flaws in it, which goes back to roster construction. Special teams were a mess this season, but when Michigan was supposed to win games, it got the job done. Winning nine games feels a lot better than seven -- like last year during the regular season.
A win over Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State might have gotten the Wolverines into the Playoff and Michigan needs to now find ways to get that done. Going into the offseason, there are several things Michigan needs to get done. -- I will have a wishlist out soon.
Injuries, injuries, injuries
Every team battles injuries and some teams throw in the towel when they hit. But this ties into beating every team you're supposed to. Michigan was hit hard with injuries this season, but it was always next man up.
The Wolverines were hit hard in key areas. After shining out of the gate, starting RB Justice Haynes was limited to just seven games this season. Jordan Marshall battled them down the stretch and the Wolverines were forced to play RB3, RB4, and RB5 in the late part of the season.
Bryson Kuzdzal shined in the Maryland game, but it's not the same as having your star power. The O-line battled injuries, and the Wolverines didn't have their heart and soul, Max Bredeson, against Ohio State.
Defensively, LB Ernest Hausmann wasn't around in the final two games. Both Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder missed time. Captain Rod Moore was out for the majority of the season. Michigan not only had to continue to rotate guys in, but that's where the young guys started to gain experience. Players who have never played in college came in, gained experience, and helped Michigan win nine games.
Final point
Is nine wins and missing the College Football Playoff where Michigan wants to be? No. And honestly, the Wolverines should be in contention every year for it. But between the expanded Big Ten with some really good teams, the youth movement at Michigan, and other varying factors, nine wins doesn't feel like a failure.
With that being said, with all of these young players gaining experience, there are no more excuses heading into 2026. Sherrone Moore has to get the job done, develop Bryce Underwood, and get to the CFP.
