Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore questions targeting rule after NCAA upholds Jaishawn Barham's suspension
Just over five minutes into the third quarter during Michigan's Week 1 win over New Mexico this past Saturday, it looked like the Wolverines had come up with a big defensive play as Jaishawn Barham came flying off the edge and got to Lobos QB Jack Layne for a sack in what would have been a huge tackle for loss.
Instead, when the play was being reviewed in what many thought was just for whether it was a fumble or not, Barham was ejected for targeting on a call that has become controversial and a big talking point amongst college football fans and media. Sherrone Moore and Michigan went through the appeal process, but despite Moore saying his program had support from the Big Ten, the NCAA denied the appeal. Therefore, Barham will have to miss the first half of the Oklahoma game this Saturday between the No. 15 and No. 18 teams in the country.
When speaking with WXYZ Detroit Sports Director Brad Galli, Moore said he is "very disappointed" in the decision to uphold Barham's suspension and called for change within the targeting rule itself in college football.
"I just think that when you teach the game of football, you've got to figure out how you want to teach tackling—especially when a guy's 6'3 tackling a guy that's 5'8 (Layne is listed at 6-foot-2) and he's coming off of a block. There's things that we definitely have to address in college football as rules just in general. We're talking about player safety, but what about player safety for the defensive players players? Because he can't turn his head at the last moment because he might hurt himself. So, there's things that we definitely have to uphold on both sides of the ball."
The linebacker will be eligible to play in the second half against the Sooners in the big matchup that begins at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.