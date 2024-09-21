Will Johnson breaks Michigan football record
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- With USC trailing 14-10, with the ball, and looking to potentially take the lead against Michigan, the Wolverines needed an answer on defense. That answer came in the form of cornerback Will Johnson.
Miller Moss looked to make a simple throw in the flat, but Johnson closed down on the pass, intercepted the ball, and took it 42-yards for a pick-six. Dominic Zvada would go on to miss the extra point, but the Wolverines would take a 20-10 lead heading toward the end of the third quarter.
It would make Johnson's third career pick-six as a Wolverine and he now holds a new Michigan football record. Johnson has the most in Wolverines' football history. The junior cornerback allowed some passes caught while Moss threw in his direction, but Johnson completely made up for it with that play.
USC would go down on its next possession to score a touchdown, but the Wolverines still lead 20-17 with 1:27 left in the third.