Podcast: Answering all of your questions, is Alex Orji the QB for the rest of the season?
The Winged Helmet Podcast is back to answer all of your questions on our latest 'Fan-Led Wednesday'. The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines are heading into hostile territory for the first time this season when the Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies. Washington is sitting at 4-2 on the season and we discuss how the Huskies' offense might fare against the Michigan defense.
Is starting quarterback Alex Orji the answer for the rest of the season, or do the Wolverines look to make a change if the passing offense doesn't improve against the Huskies? We talk Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, and true freshman Jadyn Davis.
Also, Michigan is in on NC State wide receiver commit Jamar Browder, do the Wolverines actually have a shot there? We talk about some Michigan recruiting and much more on this latest episode.
