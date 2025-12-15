Urban Meyer speaks out about firing of ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore

The recent firing of ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and the events that transpired afterwards sent shockwaves across the college football world.

Many expressed sadness for a situation that will long impact Moore's family and others involved, while players at Michigan are left in limbo for the time being with the sudden change in leadership in the football program.

Former Ohio State head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer doesn't have much love for the Wolverines, but on the latest episode of The Triple Option Podcast, Meyer had a classy message regarding the situation surrounding Moore.

Meyer's message

"Last night, I said a prayer for that family," said Meyer. "They've got three little girls, you've got a guy that was on top of the world a week ago. They find a way—they're up 6-0 on the Buckeyes at home, and then all the sudden you wake up and you're in this situation. Rivalries aside, this is all human element now.



"This is something that, from what you read, it's some serious stuff that went on. And all of the sudden you start seeing the impact—forget football. Who cares about football? Care about his family. So, prayers are with that and hopefully this thing somehow gets cleaner and better—which, I don't know how it will for awhile. But you just care about that family."





Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Clearly, Meyer is not interested in taking any shots or poking fun of a serious situation that affects many people in a negative way.

There are times where life events are bigger than football and the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, and these circumstances would certainly be put into that category.