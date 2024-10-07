Podcast: Reviewing Michigan vs. Washington, what's next for the Wolverines?
Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop recap some of what they've seen from the 4-2 Michigan Wolverines on the latest episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast. The Wolverines are coming off of a 27-17 loss to Washington this past weekend, but did we see enough to think Michigan might get a spark with Jack Tuttle behind center?
There is also a segment of the fanbase who are calling for coaches to lose their jobs. We react to that and explain why you need to be a little more patient with Sherrone Moore -- it is six games into his Michigan tenure. Then we shift sides and look at the Wolverines' personnel on both sides of the field. We looked at the Michigan secondary from 2023 to 2024 and point out some significant differences from an analytic standpoint.
