Sherrone Moore shares the status of Michigan's starting quarterback moving forward
Michigan made a quarterback change following the third scoreless drive on Saturday night against Washington. Alex Orji started the game, but once again, the Wolverines' offense stalled. Michigan got down 14-0 early and Sherrone Moore brought in Jack Tuttle off the bench for the first time all season.
Tuttle led Michigan to three scoring drives in a row to take a 17-14 lead. But Tuttle turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter and the Wolverines took their second loss of the season after falling to Washington 27-17. Tuttle finished the game throwing for 98 yards and a touchdown, while throwing an interception and a fumble.
Following the game, Sherrone Moore was asked if Tuttle was going to become Michigan's starting quarterback. Moore wasn't ready to name as the starter, but hinted as such moving forward.
"I thought he came out and gave us a spark early," Moore said after the game. "Obviously, three straight drives we had a touchdown, field goal, touchdown, so the players fed off of that. He practiced well all week and got back healthy — great for us, and we’ll see. But positive, positive. I think he gave us a spark, so we’ll see if he gets to be the starter. It looks like he gives us the best chance. So we got to clean up the turnover at the end, but he definitely had an exciting start to the game.
"I think we'll see. We'll watch the film, feel good about the way he played, feel good about what he did. So right now, if we have to play tomorrow, I'd say Tuttle will be the starting quarterback. I wanna build stuff for us to be successful with him, and us to be successful with Donovan, and Kalel, and the rest of our guys. So I feel like he gives us a great chance to win, and we'll just clean up the turnovers and go from there."
If Tuttle gives the Wolverines the best shot at winning, why is Saturday the first time fans have seen him? According to Moore, Tuttle was finally cleared to practice last week, so the Michigan coaches felt like he could go out and compete against the Huskies.
"Last week, it was his first week back," Moore said. "Doctors clearing him. He practiced and done things but we really got him in this week and felt good. Felt confidence in getting back in the game."
Michigan will now enter its bye week before hitting the road again to take on Illinois.
