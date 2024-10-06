National media react to Michigan falling to Washington on Saturday night
The Michigan Wolverines stumbled for the second time in 2024 when the Wolverines went to Washington on Saturday night. The Wolverines got behind early taking a 14-0 deficit before Sherrone Moore brought seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle into the game. Tuttle led the Wolverines to three straight scoring drives and Michigan took the lead 17-14. But the Wolverines would only score a field goal after that and Washington would capitalize on two Tuttle turnovers and walk out with a 27-17 win over Michigan.
The Wolverines, who are now 4-2 on the year, will enter Week 7 heading into a bye. Michigan has some self-assessing to do and to try and figure out some of these constant questions. The Wolverines' defense is nowhere close to where many thought it would be and the secondary itself has been abysmal for most of the year. Offensively, it appears Michigan might have some sort of a forward passing game with Tuttle but the turnovers aren't good. The Wolverines have turned the ball over in every game this season and that trend must end in Week 8 at Illinois.
Here's what the national media is saying about Michigan falling the loss.
Nicole Auerbach (NBC Sports) "10 Takeaways from Week 6: Chaos takes over college football as multiple top-10 teams go down"
"It’s actually reassuring to see the Wolverine coaching staff come to the same conclusion that we all have — that you can’t win big college football games without a serviceable passing attack. There was absolutely no way that Michigan would ever be able to come back in a game without a quarterback who could throw the ball, and that’s why the Wolverines had to bench Alex Orj iin the second quarter of Saturday’s game, down 14-0. And while Jack Tuttle provided an immediate spark, he also turned the ball over twice late. It seems like Michigan can’t play a quarterback capable of throwing the football without said quarterback turning the ball over. This is not a great situation to be in, and it’s hard to feel confident in Michigan moving forward against quality opponents"
Shehan Jeyarajah (CBS Sports) "College football winners, losers in Week 6: Michigan reeling, Texas A&M QB finally fulfills five-star billing"
The Wolverines were labeled as a 'loser' from Saturday
"The Wolverines have played with fire in nearly every win this season, but a double-digit loss to Washington wasn't in anyone's plans. The Michigan passing offense was bad enough that the Wolverines inserted seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle. Washington outgained them by nearly 150 yards and quietly diced up the UM secondary to the tune of 315 yards and two touchdowns.
After a loss in the national title game rematch, Michigan's path forward looks much scarier. A road trip to Illinois next week won't be fun, and games against Oregon and Ohio State were always potential losses. Getting into the top 10 and CFP conversation always felt a little tenuous, but losing to the rebuilding Huskies sets the floor far lower. "
David Hale (ESPN) "College football Week 6 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways"
"Michigan made its second QB change of the season, benching Alex Orji in favor of Jack Tuttle midway through its game against Washington. But the end result was the same: The passing game struggled, and a late pick proved the difference in a 27-17 Huskies win.
Tuttle threw for 98 yards, which believe it or not is the fourth most by a Michigan QB this season, but his interception with 3:24 to play allowed Washington to ice the game with a late field goal.
Michigan threw for just 113 yards in the game -- 20 of which came on the final drive -- its fourth straight with 134 or less through the air. The last time a top-20 team did that in four straight was Georgia Tech in 2014 and 2015 when it ran the triple option. That, by the way, might not be such a bad idea for the Wolverines moving forward."
Stuart Mandel (The Athletic) "Mandel’s Final Thoughts: In zany day of upsets, Vanderbilt-Alabama stands above the rest"
"In other cross-country action, Washington (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) survived No. 10 Michigan, 27-17, gaining at least a little revenge for last year’s national title game. I’m sure Huskies fans took particular glee that Jedd Fisch’s first big win came the same day as DeBoer’s first Alabama debacle.
"After falling behind 14-0, Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore turned to his third different quarterback this season, seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle, and at first it worked. Michigan rallied to take a 17-14 lead on Tuttle’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland. But a fumble by Tuttle in Michigan territory allowed Washington to go back up 24-17. He then got picked off by Huskies sixth-year senior safety Kamren Fabiculanan to seal it. Don’t be surprised if the well-traveled Tuttle remains QB1 going forward."
Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated) "College Football Week 6 Takeaways: Upsets Abound for AP Top 25 Teams"
"The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines continued their quarterback shuffle in a 27–17 road defeat at the Washington Huskies. Alex Orji started for the Wolverines, but was replaced by seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle, who was available for the first time this season after recovering from an elbow injury.
"Tuttle had the offense moving a bit more crisply in the passing game at points, but a fourth-quarter fumble followed by a costly interception helped Washington pull away. Perhaps Tuttle is the starter moving forward, but the Wolverines don’t appear to be playoff caliber with their inability to consistently complete a forward pass."
