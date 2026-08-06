With All the Focus on Wide Receiver Does Michigan Have a Tight End?

Certain programs try to stake their claim as the best at developing certain positions.

Tight end is one of the positions that Michigan has a proud history of finding and developing players at both the college and professional level.

Colston Loveland, Jake Butt, Devin Funchess, and Luke Schoonmaker are all tight ends in recent memory who have made an impact in Ann Arbor or the NFL.

Injuries Ruin the 2025 season

Last year, Marlin Klein was slated to be the answer at tight end, and got off to a great start with Bryce Underwood. That hot start included catching Underwood’s first career touchdown pass.

Unfortunately, injuries struck at the position with Klein and Hogan Hansen missing most of the year.

Zack Marshall and Deakon Tonielli saw time in the absence of the aforementioned players. Hansen, Marshall, and Tonielli all return to the roster this season. Mason Bonner is a freshman who is really talented with some intriguing size, but just a freshman.

For all of the work Michigan’s coaching staff did in trying to add to the offense, there are some question marks at that position as fall camp begins, but they’re encouraged by getting one guy back from injury.

“Tight ends that unique position that's really involved in the run game and really involved in the pass game at a high level Zack Marshall was out all spring so we didn't have much work with Zack but we anticipate him being a piece of what we do based off you know his involvement last year but also based off his leadership and work ethic this summer,” offensive coordinator Jason Beck said.

“I mean he's one of those guys when you talk to Doug in the weight room who's like the all stars of the summer like he's one of those guys that just is awesome you know in the tight ends a strong group.”

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Beck mentioned some players that have a different set of skill sets within the group. Max Bredeson was a tight end, for example under Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore even if his skill set was more of a fullback.

When Bredeson missed time with injury a season ago, Jalen Hoffman got some reps at that position and could return there this year. Beck pointed out they may have to paint by numbers at the position in order to get the best out of the guys they have.

“I think Hogan and Deakon are kind of similar types and then Hoffman and Eli are kind of similar types and Zack's a little you know kind of in between those two,” Beck said.

Instant Impact?

With the lack of impact players at the position, there is a potential impact player who came in as a freshman, which Beck compared to someone he’s very familiar with.

“Mason Bonner you know he just showed up here so it'll be interesting to see what he can do he's kind of that tight end slash JJ Buchanan type so all those guys can have a role and contribute and help in everything the run game the pass game,” Beck said.

Bonner making an impact like Buchanan did at Utah would be a welcome sight for Michigan’s offense.

Buchanan caught 26 passes for 427 yards last year with five touchdowns.

For comparison’s sake, Marlin Klein and Zack Marshall combined for 40 catches for 447 yards. Injuries played a role there, as did the overall lack of productivity in the passing game.

Nonetheless, Michigan is looking for help at tight end, and with a position that is wide open, that could mean anyone is able to make an impact, even a freshman like Bonner.

Most of the focus will be at receiver in the passing game during fall camp, but finding a tight end in Beck’s power-spread offense is going to be something that is a necessity as well.

They are hoping someone can emerge, even if there is not an established up-and-comer waiting in the wings asno established up-and-comer waiting in the wings as there was they had in recent years.

BYU edged out Utah last season in the lone meeting between Jason Beck and Jay Hill.



Now, both coaching at #Michigan, the coordinators scouted each other during Wednesday's press conference.



'Complex' and 'Creative' were two focal points.



STORY: https://t.co/I6Ohr7EVSH pic.twitter.com/rdbJgM20Fe — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 6, 2026