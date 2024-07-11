Wolverine Digest

Ranking The Top 5 Michigan TEs From The Jim Harbaugh Era

The tight end position was a staple under Jim Harbaugh. Michigan was one of the best teams to unleash the two-tight-end look in the Harbaugh era.

Trent Knoop

Sep 10, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt (88) makes a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.

The Wolverines deployed a two-tight-end set more than most teams in this era of college football. Michigan, as some view it as tight-end university, has had some very good players come out of Ann Arbor during Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan.

1. Jake Butt (2013-2016)

Jake Butt
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt (88) makes the catch and run as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) pursues during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 138 receptions for 1,646 yards (11.9 YPC) and 11 touchdowns

Not only is Jake Butt the best tight end to play under Jim Harbaugh, but he is also arguably the greatest tight end to ever play for Michigan. Butt was a two-time All-American and won the Mackey Award for being the nation's best tight end.

Butt ended his Michigan career as the program record-holder for most receptions and yards by a tight end. He caught at least one pass in 36 out of the final 40 games he played in.

2. Colston Loveland (2022-present)

Colston Loveland
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch against Washington during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 61 receptions for 884 yards (14.5 YPC) and six touchdowns

Colston Loveland is just going into his junior season in Ann Arbor, but he's already one of the best in the nation and to play in Ann Arbor. Loveland has a fine freshman campaign, but he was the guy in 2023 for the Wolverines. Loveland was a focal point in the Michigan offense with guys like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson around him. Entering 2024, Loveland is going to be the top target for whoever starts at quarterback.

3. Luke Schoonmaker (2018-2022)

Luke Schoonmaker
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) runs after a reception while TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) chases during the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 2022-12-31-michigan-fiesta / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 54 receptions for 637 yards (11.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns

Luke Schoonmaker was never considered TE1 at Michigan, but he played his TE2 role as well as anyone. He played his role so well that he earned All-Big Ten twice in his career with the Wolverines. Schoonmaker earned Most Improved Player in 2021.

He caught a pass in every game but one in his final season with Michigan. Schoonmaker ended up as a second-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

4. Khalid Hill (2014-2017)

Khalid Hill
Sep 24, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines fullback Khalid Hill (80) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 29 receptions for 288 yards (9.9 YPC) and three touchdowns; 42 rushes for 73 yards (1.7 YPC) and 13 touchdowns

Khalid Hill was known as the human battering ram during his playing days with Michigan. He started his career as a tight end but Harbaugh transitioned him into a hybrid role of tight end and fullback.

In 2016, Hill scored at least one touchdown in nine games at either fullback or tight end. Whenever the Wolverines were around the goalline, Harbaugh would call No. 80 to get into the endzone.

5. Zach Gentry (2016-2018)

Zach Gentry
Michigan's Zach Gentry makes a catch against Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the first half Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Zach Gentry / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Career stats: 49 receptions for 817 yards (16.7 YPC) and four touchdowns

Some fans may not remember, but Gentry came to Michigan as a quarterback who turned into a solid tight end for the Wolverines. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017 and 2018.

Gentry caught a pass in 15 straight games and finished his career grabbing at least one catch in 16 out of 17 games.

